North Omaha and South Omaha win $150 million housing appropriation

The Legislature overwhelmingly agreed Wednesday night to allocate $150 million in federal pandemic recovery funding to housing development in North Omaha and South Omaha.

The decision represented a huge victory for Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, with Wayne leading the effort to gain designation of federal funding for an affordable housing plan that they have promoted for the Black neighborhoods of North Omaha, accompanied by the support of Sen. Tony Vargas, who joined the pair with a housing development plan for largely Latino South Omaha.

The amendment spearheaded by Wayne was adopted on a 29-1 vote, clearing the path for advancement of the Appropriations Committee's cash fund budget bill (LB1014) on a 41-1 vote, with Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson voting no.

Friesen had objected to the Legislature's sudden spending surge fueled by a flow of federal funding, suggesting that "we're spending too much money foolishly. ... It's like a food fight in the cafeteria."

Wayne argued that the federal housing development assistance available to the state should all be pumped into North Omaha and South Omaha because they were the only parts of the state with plans already in place along with being the areas with the most concentrated need.

Wayne told his colleagues that he votes for rural-generated proposals to lower property taxes "because it benefits people outside Omaha" and he asked if other senators were willing to respond now to demonstrated urban needs.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he is willing to support "something significant in North Omaha and South Omaha," but wondered "where is Lincoln?" in terms of identifying a plan to address its housing needs.

"No one else has an idea," Wayne said. "We have a detailed plan."

A number of proposals to steer federal pandemic funds to other projects, including a proposed $20 million allotment to reward "stressed, exhausted and underpaid" public school teachers for their work during the pandemic, were considered by the Legislature.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue offered that amendment, but it failed on an 11-18 vote.

"Some people are not big public school supporters," Blood said, "but I am."

A proposal to reward health care workers for their efforts during the pandemic was approved on a 37-1 vote.

"They're burning out" as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said.

That amendment was offered by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, who said the proposal would help strengthen the rural health care workforce.

Most rural counties in Nebraska are medically underserved now, he said.

The $10 million appropriation would be split between nursing scholarships and student loan repayments.

Earlier, Sen. John Arch of La Vista won approval of an amendment increase funding for mental health care.

A tentative proposal to provide federal funding for the Lancaster County Event Center, a study of high-speed rail service between Lincoln and Omaha, and HIV preventive services for the high-risk population was rejected.

