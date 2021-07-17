North Omaha news website still waiting, and wondering, if it will get Ricketts' OK

After hearing nothing from the governor's office, NOISE reached out on July 3 and again earlier this week. Gage responded on Wednesday that he hoped to get back to NOISE next week, adding that there were no press conferences this week that required credentials. Town halls held by the governor, and some news events held outside of Lincoln, do not require credentials to attend.

Gage, when contacted by The World-Herald, offered little in the way of explanation for the delay, except that the governor's office was "busy."

He did provide a list of the 38 media representatives who were approved for credentials, which includes organizations like Epoch Times, a conservative publication accused of spreading misinformation, and Progressive Farmer, the nation's largest farm magazine. One Lincoln television station received credentials for nine staffers.

Gage said the governor's office had not, as of Friday, rejected any applicants.

Davis, the NOISE Omaha editor, said he believes that NOISE was originally denied access not because it is an advocacy group, but because some of its financial backers, including the Sherwood Foundation, which is chaired by philanthropist Susan A. Buffett, provide funding to organizations that push for things like early childhood education and abortion rights.