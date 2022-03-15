North, South Omaha may get $250 million of Nebraska's COVID recovery money

Nebraska would put about $250 million into boosting North and South Omaha and other pockets of poverty under a COVID-19 recovery proposal advanced Monday by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.

Committee members voted unanimously to approve a package of projects totaling nearly $1.03 billion and benefiting all parts of the state. The plan would use almost all of the $1.04 billion in federal pandemic aid that Nebraska is getting through the American Rescue Plan Act.

But the committee left more than $3 billion of requests on the cutting-room floor, including some of the ideas put forth by Gov. Pete Ricketts and many bills offered by state senators.

"I knew going in we would have more disappointed people than happy people," said Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha. "Certainly not everything I wanted got funded."

The committee plan falls short of the $450 million investment that Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney had proposed as a way to transform a historically neglected part of Nebraska.

The two North Omaha senators had said the federal COVID-19 money offered a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to help North Omaha recover from the pandemic and improve the lives of area residents. They later joined forces with Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who proposed a similar plan for South Omaha.

Despite the smaller figure, Wayne called the Appropriations Committee package "a step in the right direction."

He said he intends to seek additional money from the cash reserve fund, which is expected to hit a record level by the end of the two-year budget period.

The Legislature is expected to debate LB1024, the Wayne/McKinney proposal, this week after finishing first-round debate on the regular budget bills. The COVID-19 package is slated for debate after lawmakers wrap up the budget.

The package includes money for 37 projects and initiatives. Among them: replacing aging rural ambulances, boosting health and human services provider payment rates, repairing wastewater systems in state parks, and funding nonprofit construction projects that were interrupted by the pandemic.

Others include: developing rural and urban low-income housing, updating a climate change study, building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and repairing an irrigation canal that runs from Fort Laramie, Wyoming, to Gering.

Committee members decided on most pieces of the package during a rare Saturday session and made only minor tweaks Monday.

During the Saturday session, Vargas offered the proposal to allocate $150 million of ARPA money for business development, community and cultural recovery, job training and other needs in qualified census tracts, with at least $100 million of that going to North and South Omaha.

Qualified census tracts are areas with a high concentration of low-income residents. Half of Nebraska’s qualified census tracts are in North and east Omaha, but there are some in several communities.

Vargas also proposed putting $91 million of ARPA money into affordable housing development, including about $50 million that would be directed toward urban areas.

The committee approved both of Vargas' proposals, along with $60 million to develop a new industrial park near Eppley Airfield in North Omaha. The industrial park development was part of the plan put forth by Wayne and McKinney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0