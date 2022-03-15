North, South Omaha may get $250 million of Nebraska's COVID recovery money

Nebraska would put about $250 million into boosting North and South Omaha and other pockets of poverty under a COVID-19 recovery proposal advanced Monday by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.
Committee members voted unanimously to approve a package of projects totaling nearly $1.03 billion and benefiting all parts of the state. The plan would use almost all of the $1.04 billion in federal pandemic aid that Nebraska is getting through the American Rescue Plan Act.
But the committee left more than $3 billion of requests on the cutting-room floor, including some of the ideas put forth by Gov. Pete Ricketts and many bills offered by state senators.
"I knew going in we would have more disappointed people than happy people," said Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha. "Certainly not everything I wanted got funded."
The committee plan falls short of the $450 million investment that Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney had proposed as a way to transform a historically neglected part of Nebraska.
The two North Omaha senators had said the federal COVID-19 money offered a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to help North Omaha recover from the pandemic and improve the lives of area residents. They later joined forces with Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who proposed a similar plan for South Omaha.
Despite the smaller figure, Wayne called the Appropriations Committee package "a step in the right direction."
He said he intends to seek additional money from the cash reserve fund, which is expected to hit a record level by the end of the two-year budget period.
The Legislature is expected to debate LB1024, the Wayne/McKinney proposal, this week after finishing first-round debate on the regular budget bills. The COVID-19 package is slated for debate after lawmakers wrap up the budget.
The package includes money for 37 projects and initiatives. Among them: replacing aging rural ambulances, boosting health and human services provider payment rates, repairing wastewater systems in state parks, and funding nonprofit construction projects that were interrupted by the pandemic.
Others include: developing rural and urban low-income housing, updating a climate change study, building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and repairing an irrigation canal that runs from Fort Laramie, Wyoming, to Gering.
Committee members decided on most pieces of the package during a rare Saturday session and made only minor tweaks Monday.
During the Saturday session, Vargas offered the proposal to allocate $150 million of ARPA money for business development, community and cultural recovery, job training and other needs in qualified census tracts, with at least $100 million of that going to North and South Omaha.
Qualified census tracts are areas with a high concentration of low-income residents. Half of Nebraska’s qualified census tracts are in North and east Omaha, but there are some in several communities.
Vargas also proposed putting $91 million of ARPA money into affordable housing development, including about $50 million that would be directed toward urban areas.
The committee approved both of Vargas' proposals, along with $60 million to develop a new industrial park near Eppley Airfield in North Omaha. The industrial park development was part of the plan put forth by Wayne and McKinney.
Highest paying jobs in Omaha that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.
Unsplash
#47. Rehabilitation counselors
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $37,250 (#178 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($66,330)
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)
Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#46. Mental health and substance abuse social workers
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $40,000 (#220 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($92,870)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)
Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#45. Survey researchers
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $51,190 (#28 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,960 (10,350 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($95,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($87,810)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($87,570)
Job description: Plan, develop, or conduct surveys. May analyze and interpret the meaning of survey data, determine survey objectives, or suggest or test question wording. Includes social scientists who primarily design questionnaires or supervise survey teams.
Master Sgt. Kimberly A. Yearyean-Siers // U.S. Air Force
#44. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $52,680 (#44 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,430 (14,730 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,560)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,140)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($100,260)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to recreation, leisure, and fitness studies, including exercise physiology and facilities management. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Kenny Holston // flickr
#43. Healthcare social workers
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $52,890 (#249 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)
--- Salinas, CA ($95,690)
Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.
Canva
#42. Marriage and family therapists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $56,230 (#44 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)
--- St. George, UT ($85,290)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)
Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.
Daxiao Productions // Shutterstock
#41. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $65,890 (#78 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)
--- Fresno, CA ($130,580)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)
Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
COD Newsroom // Flickr
#40. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $67,590 (#74 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 810
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)
--- El Centro, CA ($91,110)
--- Fresno, CA ($90,860)
Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.
VH-studio // Shutterstock
#39. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $67,920 (#229 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)
--- Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)
Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.
Wikimedia Commons
#38. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $67,940 (#59 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)
--- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)
Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
University of the Fraser Valley // flickr
#37. Speech-language pathologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $68,030 (#301 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($128,540)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)
Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.
Canva
#36. History teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $69,330 (#67 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $85,630 (20,450 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($146,320)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)
--- Rochester, NY ($128,550)
Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Instructional coordinators
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $71,510 (#102 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($111,440)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)
Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#34. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $73,330 (#66 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#33. Statisticians
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $74,100 (#77 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)
Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.
Canva
#32. Chiropractors
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $74,200 (#89 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)
--- Raleigh, NC ($149,430)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)
Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#31. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $76,000 (#65 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)
--- Fresno, CA ($129,330)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#30. Occupational therapists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $77,640 (#256 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)
Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual's environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#29. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $78,000 (#56 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)
--- Savannah, GA ($117,610)
Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $78,020 (#65 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)
--- Fresno, CA ($129,550)
Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Fae // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Urban and regional planners
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $79,190 (#55 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)
Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.
Knight Foundation // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $80,720 (#99 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 510
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)
--- New Haven, CT ($142,330)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)
Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.
National Eye Institute // Flickr
#25. Genetic counselors
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $83,250 (#10 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,710 (2,280 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($134,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,360)
Job description: Assess individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions, such as genetic disorders and birth defects. Provide information to other healthcare providers or to individuals and families concerned with the risk of inherited conditions. Advise individuals and families to support informed decisionmaking and coping methods for those at risk. May help conduct research related to genetic conditions or genetic counseling.
Canva
#24. Physical therapists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $84,310 (#294 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 770
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- El Centro, CA ($143,500)
--- Modesto, CA ($123,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)
Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#23. Business teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $84,990 (#81 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)
Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#22. Audiologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $85,640 (#36 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Reno, NV ($151,460)
--- Tulsa, OK ($128,620)
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)
Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.
Canva
#21. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $85,910 (#65 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)
Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Veterinarians
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $89,190 (#213 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
--- Akron, OH ($150,330)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.
Austin Community College // Flickr
#19. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $90,980 (#45 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,680 (32,230 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)
Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $92,570 (#56 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 2,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)
--- Jackson, MS ($195,830)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)
Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.
Canva
#17. Pediatricians, general
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $93,280 (#75 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)
--- State College, PA ($275,730)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.
Canva
#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $104,730 (#102 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 790
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($154,970)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)
Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Nurse practitioners
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $108,730 (#207 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 840
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)
Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Physician assistants
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $109,930 (#191 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)
--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)
Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Optometrists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $110,870 (#110 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Columbia, SC ($228,340)
--- New Haven, CT ($186,950)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)
Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#12. Pharmacists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $111,910 (#354 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 1,540
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($165,350)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)
Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#11. Education administrators, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $116,050 (#70 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ithaca, NY ($205,810)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)
Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#10. Lawyers
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $126,550 (#90 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 1,440
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)
Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Nurse anesthetists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $159,130 (#84 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $189,190 (41,960 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)
--- Green Bay, WI ($239,140)
Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Canva
#8. Law teachers, postsecondary
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $180,020 (#2 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,760 (14,930 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN ($190,320)
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)
--- Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)
Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
NNSA // Flickr
#7. Anesthesiologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $182,680 (#29 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $271,440 (28,590 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)
--- Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)
Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.
Canva
#6. Family medicine physicians
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $184,470 (#216 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
--- Napa, CA ($302,040)
--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.
Canva
#5. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $203,040 (#74 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)
--- Akron, OH ($297,710)
--- Lincoln, NE ($296,150)
Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.
Unsplash
#4. Podiatrists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $204,940 (#4 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $151,110 (9,710 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)
--- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)
Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.
Canva
#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $235,360 (#32 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)
--- Tulsa, OK ($294,400)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)
Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.
Canva
#2. Dentists, general
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $236,760 (#22 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)
Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.
Canva
#1. Psychiatrists
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $268,880 (#12 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $217,100 (25,540 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
