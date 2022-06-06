Older generations of women lived under abortion ban in Nebraska

Three generations of women have grown up with abortion being legal and available, even though restricted, in Nebraska.

But older women lived through a time when Nebraska law, like most around the nation, banned abortion except when necessary to preserve a woman’s life or when advised by two physicians.

Their memories offer a glimpse of what could be in store if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, and if abortion opponents in Nebraska succeed in changing state law, although there have obviously been some changes in health care and cultural attitudes in 50 years.

The high court is expected to rule by the end of June. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to call a special legislative session on abortion if Roe is overturned.

Both men supported a bill this spring that would have banned all abortions, with no exceptions. However, it would have provided an affirmative defense for a doctor performing an abortion to save a woman’s life. The measure failed after a filibuster-ending cloture motion fell two votes short.

The 93-year-old

Looking back, Marcia Kushner calls herself “pretty naive” when she was young. The Lincoln woman didn’t know anyone who got “in trouble,” as they said then.

She was careful to avoid any risk of pregnancy herself before getting married in 1949. That meant avoiding sex, even with her fiancé, because condoms were the only birth control available to unmarried couples at the time.

“There was no way I was going to not engage in abstinence because of the fear of pregnancy,” she said.

Decades later, she learned that four women close to her had undergone abortions in secret and, in three cases, in violation of the law. Kushner is a supporter of abortion rights and spent years volunteering to escort women seeking abortions at Lincoln’s Planned Parenthood clinic past anti-abortion protesters.

She said her mother didn’t talk about her own abortion until she reached her 90s. It happened in the early 1930s, during the depths of the Great Depression. She had two children already and Kushner’s father was barely managing to support the family by peddling produce from a truck.

When her mother got pregnant, Kushner said, she was determined to go where the rich women in Omaha went for their abortions. The procedure cost $100, a huge sum for the cash-strapped family. They managed only by borrowing from a relative.

Nearly three decades later, in the late 1950s or early 1960s, a pair of friends went together to get abortions, Kushner said. One was a married woman with three children and severe financial struggles. The other was married with four children and couldn’t handle more.

When both wound up pregnant again, they reached out to a more worldly relative in another state, who connected them with someone offering abortions. They got on the train in Nebraska for a supposed family visit.

“It was not a real savory experience,” Kushner said. “They really put their lives on the line.”

One woman returned with a pelvic infection, a common but potentially deadly risk of such unregulated procedures. She recovered, thanks to antibiotics.

The fourth abortion happened shortly before the Roe v. Wade decision made the procedure legal in Nebraska. The woman was 19 years old, unmarried, a college student, pregnant and ashamed.

Kushner said the young woman went to Planned Parenthood in Lincoln. Workers there helped her arrange an abortion in New York City, where the procedure had been newly legalized. She borrowed money for travel and the procedure, a debt it took a long time to pay off.

“She didn’t tell a soul,” Kushner said. “To this day, she does not want her name known.”

The 88-year-old

Shirley Lang was aware of abortion in the years before Roe v. Wade, but she didn’t give it much thought. She knew abortions were forbidden in her church and in the Catholic hospital where she worked. They were also illegal in every state well into the 1960s.

She certainly never knew any woman who had one.

“They would never tell it,” the Lincoln woman said. “That would be something so hidden.”

The few girls in her acquaintance who wound up pregnant outside of marriage mostly ended up marrying the guy who got them pregnant, Lang said.

As a student nurse in the early 1950s in Iowa, she assisted at what was called an abortion. But it wasn’t what is commonly thought of as abortion. It happened after the fetus had died and the dilation and curettage procedure was being done to clear out the woman’s uterus and prevent complications.

Lang also remembered one patient with chronic health problems. The doctor asked what was wrong, and the woman confessed she had had an abortion and started to weep.

Other patients came in with pelvic infections. At the time, big-city hospitals had special wards for abortions that turned septic. Where Lang worked, while some cases may have resulted from illegal abortions, the records did not reflect that.

The mother of six was propelled to action when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women had a constitutional right to abortion and that states could put few restrictions on it before the third trimester of pregnancy. She co-founded Lincoln Right to Life and has been a leader in the decades-long fight against abortion.

“When that happened, I was so shocked by it all,” Lang said. “I remember thinking this can’t happen. I knew that this is an innocent; the fetus is a living human being.”

The 77-year-old

Sue Ellen Wall remembers the gut-punch when she first saw the photo in a magazine she pulled from a Lincoln drugstore rack.

A police photo of a woman, later identified as Gerri Santoro of Connecticut, naked, kneeling and collapsed on a motel room floor. Bloody towels between her legs and another towel by her right hand. She had bled to death from an illegal abortion attempted with the help of her partner.

“I was old enough to know it was happening and there would be stories in the paper about women found dead,” Wall said. “That was just kind of a visual shocker.”

The photo became an abortion-rights symbol, representing the dangers of driving the procedure underground. Wall, a retired attorney, became an outspoken abortion-rights advocate.

In her personal life, she didn’t know anyone ready to reveal they had gotten an abortion. But she knew the toll that pregnancy could take on a woman’s life.

While in junior high school, she knew a classmate who got pregnant and disappeared. The girl did not return to attend high school. Several years later, two students at the junior high where she was student teaching got pregnant. Those girls stayed and finished out the year.

There was also the family story about her Presbyterian grandmother who had 13 pregnancies, Wall said. To spare her the danger of additional pregnancies, relatives arranged for her husband to visit a prostitute in town on a regular basis and set up violin lessons for Wall’s father as a cover story.

The 64-year-old

Sandy Danek was in her mid-teens when abortion became legal in Nebraska. One month after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, a federal court tossed out Nebraska’s abortion ban. That May, state lawmakers passed a law allowing abortions in Nebraska for the first time in a century.

Still Danek, now executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, was old enough to experience the time before Roe. She remembers being surprised when a friend of a friend in junior high school got pregnant and her mother whisked her off to New York for an abortion.

“It seemed strange to me,” she said. “Why go all the way to New York?”

That mother’s reaction contrasted with how two others in Danek’s life handled pregnancies outside of marriage. In neither case was abortion considered, she said.

One young woman got married and left school after winding up pregnant at age 16. She later got her GED and went to college. Danek said the girl was terrified to tell her parents, who could be abusive. But they remained calm when a doctor’s bill for a pregnancy test arrived in the mail and her secret was revealed.

Another young woman Danek knew had gotten pregnant several years earlier. That young woman spent her pregnancy at a Lincoln home for unwed mothers, but kept the baby. Her own father helped her raise the child until she got married.

“There’s no erasing the fact that women struggle with these issues,” she said.

