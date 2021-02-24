Omaha-area Republicans fall short in effort to censure Sasse

One of the people who spoke against the resolution, Tim Heller told the crowd that censuring Sasse for disagreeing with the former president would make it harder to recruit GOP candidates.

Sasse was just re-elected to a second six-year term in 2020, earning more votes statewide and locally than Trump.

“I agree with your right to disagree here,” said Heller, who was among committee members to step out of the room when they were counting for quorum. “You can’t have a purely right-wing or left-wing majority. When we do that, we elect Democrats.”

Many rank and file Republicans attended the meeting and said they came to make sure their voices were heard.

Brad Kendrick, one of the Facebook administrators of the “Censure/Fire Ben Sasse Group,” delivered a written statement critical of Sasse.

He wrote that he represents the views of more than 2,100 people and said they are frustrated that Sasse has not represented the will of Republican voters.

“President Trump graciously supported Senator Sasse, and Sasse turned around and not only undercut the man, but left us hanging when we needed him the most,” he wrote.