Omaha native Malcolm X nominated again for Nebraska Hall of Fame

Fifteen years ago, Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X was deemed too controversial to be added to the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Now supporters are trying again to get him included among recognized Nebraska greats and to have his bust join 26 others in the State Capitol.

JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, a board member with the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, submitted one of two nominations to the Nebraska Hall of Fame for the man who was born in 1925 as Malcolm Little. She said he deserves consideration as "one of the greatest and most influential African-Americans in history."

"It’s important for us, the city of Omaha, to have an opportunity to support the legacy of Malcolm’s birth here," she said. "It encourages the rest of the state to know about the true civil rights history of Omaha."

Malcolm X is one of eight people nominated for inclusion in the state Hall of Fame during the current five-year selection cycle. Among the others are a famed pitcher, a groundbreaking botanist, a prize-winning composer and a Japanese-American priest.

The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission will hold public hearings in each of the three congressional districts, starting next week, to take testimony about the nominees.

Under state law, to be included in the Hall of Fame, people must have been born in Nebraska, gained prominence while living in Nebraska or have lived in the state and their residence in the state be an important influence on their lives and contributed to their greatness.

In addition, at least 35 years must pass between a person's death and the date he or she is officially named as a member. Lawmakers added the requirement to ensure that a person's accomplishments stood the test of time.

"In my opinion, it is the very highest acknowledgement for any Nebraskan," said Ron Hull, the commission chairman. "We want people who truly have made a difference in history."

Commission guidelines spell out that inductees typically have made contributions to society in "public affairs, or the arts, the sciences, the professions," with the greatest weight given to "activities that have added to the welfare of society and to the reputation of Nebraska."

Secondary consideration is given to people involved in "entertainment, athletics or fields of endeavor where interest, publicity, and general recognition may for a time be intense, but where a contribution to society is secondary."

The nominees are:

Grover Cleveland Alexander, 1887-1950, a major league baseball pitcher who played from 1911 through 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was born in Elba, Nebraska, and died in St. Paul, Nebraska. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938.

Elzada Urseba Clover, 1897-1980, the first botanist to catalog plant life in the Grand Canyon and one of the first two women to complete a river run of the canyon. She became curator of the botanical gardens at the University of Michigan, where she was a pioneering faculty member. She was born in Auburn, Nebraska, and graduated from high school in Peru.

Howard Hanson, 1896-1981, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and longtime director of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He composed “Dies Natalis” for the 100th anniversary of Nebraska statehood in 1967 and is credited with elevating the regard for music education. He was born and grew up in Wahoo, Nebraska.

The Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, 1889-1988, a Japanese immigrant who became an Episcopal priest and a leader in Nebraska's Japanese-American community. He farmed near Litchfield, Nebraska, and, while interned during World War II, ministered to fellow internees. He was a University of Nebraska graduate.

Emma Louise Pound, known as Louise Pound, 1872-1958, a groundbreaking scholar in English, linguistics and folklore who taught for 50 years at the University of Nebraska and wrote several books. She was born and spent her life in Lincoln. She was a championship athlete in multiple sports. Her brother, Nathan Pound, is in the Hall of Fame.

Ernst H. Herminghaus, 1891-1965, the first professional landscape architect to open a practice in Nebraska, he designed Pioneers Park in Lincoln and the State Capitol grounds and gardens. He worked on site design for the Hanford, Washington, atomic energy works, air bases and the Alcan Highway. He was born in Lincoln and spent most of his life there.

Calvin Chapman, 1843-1927, a barrel maker born in Ohio who moved to Nebraska City in 1859 and eventually became mayor and held other local elected positions. He was a scout who served in the 2nd Nebraska Cavalry. He is said to have helped with the Nebraska City branch of the Underground Railroad.

Malcolm Little, known as Malcolm X or Malik el-Shabazz, 1925-1965, a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. He was a spokesman for the Nation of Islam who later broadened his perspective. He was born in Omaha and returned months before his death for a public forum.

The commission is slated to meet in August to narrow the field of nominees, then decide on Sept. 12 who should become the newest Hall of Fame member. That finalist will be officially inducted in 2025.

The last person added to the Hall of Fame was Thomas Rogers Kimball, an architect who was instrumental in setting up the selection process for the architect for Nebraska’s unique State Capitol. He also is known for designing the old Omaha Public Library and St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, as well as the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island.