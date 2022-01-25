Omaha-Sarpy County casino battle lands in Legislature's hands

A battle over the proposed location of a casino in Sarpy County that would compete with a major casino project in Omaha dominated a legislative hearing Monday on provisions that would govern Nebraska's voter-approved authorization of casinos at horse race tracks.

"Our goal is to create a powerhouse to compete with three Iowa casinos" just across the Missouri River, Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., told the Legislature's General Affairs Committee.

But if there is a competing casino in Sarpy County, he said, Ho-Chunk would reduce its Douglas County casino proposal by $100 million and 300 jobs.

The number of proposed slot machines probably would be reduced from 1,700 to 1,000 or less, Morgan said.

"The Ponca Tribe is waiting to see what happens," he said.

"We're fighting against very strong companies across the river."

Monday's battle erupted during a hearing on LB876, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, that would help implement the casino gambling authorization.

Included in the proposal was an amendment to extend the proposed distance requirement between casinos from 50 miles to 75 miles.

Iowa "has been very strategic in adding facilities that would not hurt existing casinos," Morgan told the committee.

"And we want Nebraskans to feel comfortable that there will be reasonable, not open-ended, expansion" of casinos in the state, he said.

The new Nebraska casino gambling authorization confines casinos to horse race tracks.

Ho-Chunk, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe, is planning to build a $200 million casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha along with a $220 million WarHorse Casino in Lincoln near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Don Wesely, a registered lobbyist for the Winnebago Tribe, told the committee that Omaha will "need a casino that is spectacular to compete with the Council Bluffs casinos" that now attract Nebraskans and lure their money across the river.

"I do not believe the Legislature should pick winners and losers," Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. The legislative proposal would, in effect, "prohibit economic development," he told the senators.

"Our money is going to Council Bluffs" too, he said.

John Hassett, Aksarben Equine director, said the metropolitan Omaha area can accommodate two casinos and that would "generate more money for property tax relief."

Nebraska's new casino gambling law provides that 70% of the revenue generated by a 20% tax on gambling will be funneled into property tax relief.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0