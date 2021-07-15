Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom joins GOP gubernatorial race

"I want my children to get high wage jobs and raise their families right here in Nebraska," he said. "I think that's a dream worth fighting for."

Lindstrom was a walk-on quarterback at Nebraska and is a financial adviser in Omaha. He and his wife, Leigh, have three young children.

In a Republican contest that is likely to find both Pillen and Herbster generously funded, Lindstrom said he will be able to be financially competitive.

"Definitely," he said in answer to a question during a telephone interview.

"We're closing in on seven figures. We'll definitely be competitive on the financial side."

Lindstrom will launch an opening campaign tour that starts in Lincoln and stretches westward to Scottsbluff and later north to Wayne and Winnebago.

"We're going to be everywhere during the next 10 months," he said.