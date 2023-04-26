Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha has been a key figure in this year's legislative session, occasionally parting with his Democratic colleagues in the nonpartisan Legislature to provide critical votes on hot-button issues in accordance with his "personal conscience" and his Catholic faith.

"I am who said I was when I ran," McDonnell says, "pro-life from conception to natural death," a Democrat who is a nonpartisan senator, a senator who responds to "my personal conscience."

McDonnell was the only Democrat who joined all the Republican senators to provide a critical 33rd vote that freed a bill (LB626) that would ban abortions in Nebraska after detection of a fetal heartbeat from the grip of an opposing filibuster and move it ahead.

And he was the only Democrat to join all the Republican senators in breaking a filibuster that had blocked the bill (LB574) that would prohibit a range of gender-affirming medical care for youths, allowing the proposal to move forward.

Only by voting together as a bloc can the 17 Democrats in the 49-member Legislature sustain a filibuster that traps legislation.

Although not alone, McDonnell was among a minority of Democrats who voted to enact a bill (LB77) that would allow concealed carrying of a handgun without a permit, a measure that Gov. Jim Pillen signed into law on Tuesday.

"Look at who I said I was when I ran" for a seat in the Legislature in 2016, McDonnell said Tuesday. "I haven't changed."

McDonnell, who is president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO and a former Omaha fire chief, is a Roman Catholic. And that, he says, "definitely comes into play along with my private conscience."

"My positions haven't changed since I went door-to-door in 2016," he said.

"I don't base my positions on whether I'm the 25th vote or the 33rd vote. My votes remain consistent."

Yes, he said, "definitely, there has been pushback from the party, and that's OK. Everyone has a right to their opinion."

In seeking the District 5 seat in the Legislature, McDonnell noted, "I didn't run with a D behind my name. I vote for what I believe in."

In Nebraska's uniquely nonpartisan Legislature, he said, "I believe we should be leaving our political parties at the door."

McDonnell has been a member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee for all seven of his legislative years and that's a position that allows him to "deal with all parts of state government."

"It's been very educational and rewarding for me," he said.

What lies ahead may be a bid to be elected mayor of Omaha in 2025.

McDonnell says his decision won't come until a year from now.

"I'm definitely interested," he said. "My wife will be part of that decision. I'm thinking about it, praying about it, discussing it with family, friends and neighbors.

"I want to consider what's best for the city of Omaha and whether I can do the best job."

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023