Omaha sports center, Black history museum expansion among recommendations for combined $225 million

A 90,000-square-foot activity center, a handful of museums and multiple career centers were among 35 Omaha-based projects recommended to receive a combined $225 million through a multiyear economic recovery effort.

The Economic Recovery Special Committee of the Nebraska Legislature released a report Tuesday afternoon detailing dozens of projects independent engineering firm Olsson recommended the state prioritize for funding. Lawmakers serving in the committee are now tasked with introducing a bill following those recommendations.

The legislation will be the next chapter of LB1024, which passed last year and approved $335 million to assist underserved areas of the state, primarily in North and South Omaha. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the leader of the effort, previously said about $80 million has already been allocated for an industrial park and affordable housing.

Olsson reviewed more than 365 proposals submitted last year for how to distribute the roughly $250 million still remaining, which mostly consists of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In the report, Olsson lists 68 projects as recommendations, but only 35 of them were recommended to receive any funding. In total, if all 68 projects were fully funded, it would cost about $2.4 billion.

The 35 projects were labeled “catalyst projects,” which classified them as high priorities for their likelihood of attracting additional investments or were poised to have a “transformational impact” on their areas.

“They stood out as most likely to attract secondary actions or projects to enhance the total outcome of the initial investment,” the report read.

The remaining 33 projects were labeled “supplemental projects,” which for the most part were smaller or narrow-focused projects that still met reported needs. The report recommended lawmakers align the projects with catalyst projects.

The recommended funding for the 35 catalyst projects comes to a total just under $225 million. With few exceptions, most of projects would receive a fraction of their requested funding under the recommendations.

Among the recommended projects is a 90,000-square-foot activity center in northeast Omaha, which would primarily be used for sports, but also would include a technology-enabled classroom. There were also multiple museum proposals, including a new museum focused on African American journalist and civil rights leader Mildred Brown, and expansions at an existing Black history museum and a Latino and Hispanic art museum.

The most common projects generally focused either on creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, or building more affordable housing.

Wayne previously told the World-Herald that he already is planning to introduce a different bill in a future session to allocate additional money for projects not included in Olsson’s recommendations. He advised applicants to “hold tight” if their projects were not included, as he anticipates future funding will become available.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session 010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em65 010523-owh-new-lege-em37 010523-owh-new-lege-em38 010523-owh-new-lege-em49 010523-owh-new-lege-em60 010523-owh-new-lege-em45 010523-owh-new-lege-em39 010523-owh-new-lege-em48 010523-owh-new-lege-em55 010523-owh-new-lege-em59 010523-owh-new-lege-em43 010523-owh-new-lege-em42 010523-owh-new-lege-em50 010523-owh-new-lege-em53 010523-owh-new-lege-em46 010523-owh-new-lege-em40 010523-owh-new-lege-em47 010523-owh-new-lege-em51 010523-owh-new-lege-em61 010523-owh-new-lege-em64 010523-owh-new-lege-em52 010523-owh-new-lege-em56 010523-owh-new-lege-em62 010523-owh-new-lege-em63 010523-owh-new-lege-em58 010523-owh-new-lege-em44 010523-owh-new-lege-em41 010523-owh-new-lege-em54 010523-owh-new-lege-em36 010523-owh-new-lege-em31 010523-owh-new-lege-em30 010523-owh-new-lege-em32 010523-owh-new-lege-em33 010523-owh-new-lege-em35 010523-owh-new-lege-em34 010523-owh-new-lege-em24 010523-owh-new-lege-em27 010523-owh-new-lege-em26 010523-owh-new-lege-em28 010523-owh-new-lege-em25 010523-owh-new-lege-em29 010523-owh-new-lege-em23 010523-owh-new-lege-em18 010523-owh-new-lege-em21 010523-owh-new-lege-em15 010523-owh-new-lege-em17 010523-owh-new-lege-em22 010523-owh-new-lege-em19 010523-owh-new-lege-em16 010523-owh-new-lege-em20 010523-owh-new-lege-em12 010523-owh-new-lege-em09 010523-owh-new-lege-em14 010523-owh-new-lege-em13 010523-owh-new-lege-em07 010523-owh-new-lege-em11 010523-owh-new-lege-em08 010523-owh-new-lege-em03 010523-owh-new-lege-em10 010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg