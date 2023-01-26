Omaha Streetcar Authority approves agreement to work with Portland on streetcar procurements

Omaha will look to partner with Portland, Oregon, in its search for a streetcar vehicle manufacturer.

An agreement approved by the Omaha Streetcar Authority on Monday puts into writing the intent of both cities to work together on their procurement of streetcar vehicles.

The agreement, a memorandum of understanding, is nonbinding, but sets in motion a series of events that will need to happen over the course of 2023 to keep the streetcar on track to open in 2026.

“A considerable amount of cost is spent on evaluating the professional proposals and inspecting the (manufacturing) plants all the way through production,” said Rick Gustafson, interim director of the authority. “We can do this cooperatively to share resources and reduce our costs.”

Omaha estimates purchasing six vehicles. Portland expects to purchase 11.

The Streetcar Authority plans to decide on vehicle specifications by March, and issue a request for proposal to potential manufacturers over the summer.

If all goes as planned, the first streetcar vehicles would be delivered to Omaha in July 2025. The streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

The Streetcar Authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The streetcar’s planned route runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Construction of an Omaha streetcar system is tied to Mutual of Omaha’s plans to build a $600 million headquarters on the former site of the W. Dale Clark library, which was demolished late last year.

Mutual officials have said the streetcar system is critical to their plans to construct the company’s headquarters. Mutual is scheduled to break ground on the tower Wednesday.

