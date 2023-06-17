On the podcast this week, the Iowa Supreme Court rules on the fetal heartbeat bill, national Democrats reject Iowa Democrats’ caucus plan, more fallout from Iowa Senate Democrats’ leadership shakeup, and our gang talks to some of the long-shot presidential candidates in Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief in Cedar Rapids Erin Murphy and features The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Paleo and Copperhead.