On the podcast this week, Iowa Senate Democrats change their leader, Mike Pence makes it official in Iowa, presidential candidates roast and ride, and the latest on the Davenport downtown building collapse.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief in Cedar Rapids Erin Murphy and features The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Craig Erickson and Copperhead.