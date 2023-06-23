On the podcast this week, BVP vs. the Supreme Court Three, Tulsi Gabbard has no regrets, and stories on policies that impact Iowans, from mobile home park residents, to student loan debt holders, to food assistance recipients.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief in Cedar Rapids Erin Murphy and features The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of McPhisto and Copperhead.