On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign

Feenstra Family Picnic 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands McPhisto and Copperhead.

