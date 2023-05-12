On the podcast this week, we take one last look at the legislative session, albeit a look forward this time; Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes being investigated for sports betting, quite the proposal from one of the Republican presidential candidates, and the main caucus card this weekend: DJT vs. RDS.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Dream Thieves and Copperhead.