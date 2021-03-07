One year of COVID-19: Pandemic hits rural Iowa hardest

Monday, March 8, marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iowa. In the 12 months since, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.

Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids have produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which will run through next Sunday, March 14, will explore the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it has created.