One year of COVID-19: Virus hits rural Iowa hardest

Some of the most horrific images from early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from places like Bergamo, Italy and New York City, where hospitals were overrun by ailing and dying patients.
The images were jarring, but those tragic events were taking place thousands of miles away, in cities larger than most in Iowa.
COVID-19 hit Iowa differently: after nearly a full year of the pandemic here, data shows the state’s rural areas, not its biggest cities, have been hit hardest by the virus.
None of the 18 Iowa counties with the highest rates of COVID-19-related deaths per population has a total population of more than 17,000 people, according to state public health data and U.S. Census figures.
Harrison County, in western Iowa, has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the state’s 99 counties. In a county of just more than 14,000 people, 70 have died of COVID-19-related causes, according to state public health data.
For comparison’s sake, that equates to nearly 500 deaths per 100,000 people, which is more than triple the national average.
Five more rural Iowa counties --- Ida, Emmet, O’Brien, Ringgold and Adair --- also have COVID-19 death rates higher than 400 deaths per 100,000 people. The U.S. average is 155.
The state’s large population centers do not show up until the second half of the country rankings: Black Hawk County, with its population of more than 130,000, has the 45th-highest COVID-19 death rate during the pandemic.
Johnson County’s COVID-19 death rate is 50 per 100,000 people, and Story’s is 46.
The high COVID-19 death rates in the rural counties may have been driven by outbreaks of the virus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and at food processing plants.
O’BRIEN COUNTY
Local public health officials also believe long-term care outbreaks were the primary driver of a high death rate in O’Brien County. The northwest Iowa county with just fewer than 14,000 residents has, with its 58 COVID-19-related deaths, the state’s fourth-highest rate per population.
Kim Morran, the director of the O’Brien County Public Health Department, and Misty L. Dulin, the director of MercyOne Primghar Medical Center, both pointed to virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
All counties in northwest Iowa suffered long-term care facility outbreaks at one point or another, and often were faced with multiples simultaneously. O’Brien County was no exception.
Morran said every nursing home in the county had an outbreak at one point or another, although one nursing home in Hartley managed to control the virus.
As with most of the rest of the state, the pandemic picture in O’Brien is much brighter these days. There are no long-term care facilities dealing with outbreaks, and it has been nearly two months since the county has experienced a COVID-19-related death, according to public health data.
O’Brien County also has been allocated 200 doses of vaccine per week. Numerous, smaller vaccine clinics have been held in the county, and as of Wednesday more than 1,000 residents had completed the vaccine while another 1,600-plus had received their first dose.
“There’s a lot of anxious people, excited to get the vaccine,” Dulin said. “Our staff, everybody that chose to get it have received it.”
HARRISON COUNTY
COVID-19 is more dangerous to individuals who are older or have serious health conditions.
In Harrison County, which has suffered the greatest death toll per capita, 96% of those who died from the virus were at least 60 years old, and 57% were at least 80, local public health officials said.
The majority of deaths occurred between late-September through November when the county saw positivity percentage rates in the high 20s and low 30s. During that time, there were outbreaks in three of the county’s four long-term care facilities, located in Missouri Valley, Woodbine and Dunlap.
Similar outbreaks occurred across the state, especially early in the pandemic. Nearly 2,200 residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa have died of COVID-19-related causes, according to state public health data.
Still, the devastation in long-term care facilities puzzled Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brian Brake.
“I saw firsthand how careful and cautious those facilities were,” Brake said. “I don’t know if it was sheer number of residents compared to other facilities, that’s total conjecture, but we were on those calls (with facility staff and state health officials), and we were with them every step of the way. I can’t say why they were impacted more than others.”
In early November, county officials passed a face-covering mandate --- only the third county in the state to impose such a requirement at the time. The mandate did not include penalties for those in violation of the mandate, but Brake believed it helped.
“You saw the signs on doors of businesses and, over time, there were more (residents) wearing them than not wearing them,” Brake said. “I’d like to think, because we did get hit so hard, that people are taking those precautions and it has led to the lowering of the numbers.”
Recently, Harrison County is finally seeing its positivity numbers decrease. As of Tuesday, the county had 48 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of cases since mid-September.
The county is vaccinating residents as quickly as they can once the county receives its weekly, 200-dose allotment of the Moderna vaccine, Brake said. The county’s long-term care facility clients and staff have received their vaccinations, and he is working with facility administrators to ensure all incoming new clients and staff members receive their vaccines as soon as possible.
TAMA COUNTY
Tama County has seen its share of COVID-19 deaths in the past year. With a population of nearly 17,000 and 65 COVID-19-related deaths, the county is sixth on the list of deaths per capita in Iowa, according to state public health data.
The county is home to the Sac and Fox Tribe of Mississippi in Iowa, or Meskwaki Nation, which is continuing to hold vaccination clinics for Native Americans, according to the tribe’s health director Rudy Papakee.
The Meskwaki are the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Iowa and receiving vaccines through the federally funded Indian Health Service.
As of March 1, over 740 individuals have been vaccinated through the Meskwaki clinics. The health clinic receives 100 Moderna vaccines some weeks, and other weeks it receives nothing.
A year into the pandemic, 329 community members and employees affiliated with Meskwaki businesses have contracted COVID-19, and six have died of COVID-19-related causes.
An estimated 1,200 Native Americans live within the Meskwaki community.
“I think one of the biggest challenges was the initial hesitation, people thinking this (COVID-19) can’t hurt them or that it’s just like the flu,” said Papakee, who has served in the role for a decade. “Over time, people learned to understand that something serious can happen if you catch or your elders catch it. The loss of six community members is tough for us.”
LOUISA COUNTY
The pandemic hit Louisa County hard. With just more than 11,000 residents, its 44 deaths make for the seventh-highest rate in Iowa.
A nearby Tyson food processing plant brought people from different parts of the world to the small community of Columbus Junction, in Louisa County.
That plant was the site of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at a food processing plant, although it was far from the last. More than 500 workers were infected by the virus during the outbreak in early April, and two died.
“Tyson brought people from Mexico and a Burmese population, and you just have to walk down Main Street to know the impact,” said Tammy Virzi, editor of the Columbus Gazette, the town’s weekly independent newspaper. “But COVID-19 brought plenty of struggles for all these small businesses. I’ve been really worried and I’m very relieved to see things opening up again.”
Virzi said the worst part of the pandemic was “at the beginning.”
“Kids were out of school, and all the school activities were cancelled,” she said. “People might not realize how important school activities are in a community this size. But we pulled together. We had an outdoor graduation and there was a private prom for the kids. We all did the best we could.
“I just hope we are near some kind of end to the pandemic. It’s what all of us are hoping for.”
MITCHELL COUNTY
For Mitchell County, home to roughly 10,600 people and right on the Minnesota border, the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic was November. With 40 COVID-19-related deaths, the county has had the state’s 11th-highest death rate.
Laura Huisman, the Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health Administrator, does not remember tangible specifics from November --- things can start to blur together after 365 days of dealing with a pandemic --- but she knows for certain she was busy.
Around that time, Huisman said that four of the county's five nursing homes were dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, which tested not just the facilities’ staff but public health staff as well.
“We don’t have much staff. We’re a very small entity. It’s just been a couple of us here,” Huisman said. “I would say some of our staff have been working overtime hours since March of last year, from five to 20 or 30 hours overtime.”
Despite such its sobering impact, Huisman said she sees worthwhile learning experiences from the pandemic.
“We’ve taken it on very well, but we’ve learned what we should’ve done before all of this,” she said. “Before the pandemic, we were always known as Home Health and now the tables have turned a little bit.”
Courtney Brummer-Clark, Mason Dockter, Tom Loewy, Jared McNett, Gage Miskimen and John McGlothlen of Lee Enterprises newspapers and the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this story.