One year of COVID-19: Virus hits rural Iowa hardest

Virzi said the worst part of the pandemic was “at the beginning.”

“Kids were out of school, and all the school activities were cancelled,” she said. “People might not realize how important school activities are in a community this size. But we pulled together. We had an outdoor graduation and there was a private prom for the kids. We all did the best we could.

“I just hope we are near some kind of end to the pandemic. It’s what all of us are hoping for.”

MITCHELL COUNTY

For Mitchell County, home to roughly 10,600 people and right on the Minnesota border, the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic was November. With 40 COVID-19-related deaths, the county has had the state’s 11th-highest death rate.

Laura Huisman, the Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health Administrator, does not remember tangible specifics from November --- things can start to blur together after 365 days of dealing with a pandemic --- but she knows for certain she was busy.

Around that time, Huisman said that four of the county's five nursing homes were dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, which tested not just the facilities’ staff but public health staff as well.