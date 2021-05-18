Opponents push bill protecting meatpacking workers off the agenda

"We can find out where we're at with COVID when we come back in January," Lowe said. "We're finally getting our life back, and now we want to continue what we're going through the last year and a half."

Vargas called Lowe's motion "unfriendly," and said he had already waited a year in order to bring LB241 to the floor for consideration.

Delaying discussion of the bill further, especially when the Legislature has advanced COVID liability protections for businesses, sent "a very clear message" to meatpacking workers, Vargas said, many of whom are minorities.

"When I hear that 'the lobby thinks this,' my first inclination is: 'What about the people?'" Vargas asked. "What about the individual workers who are working right now as we speak? What about the loved ones of those workers?

"This is to make sure there is a balanced approach to it," he added. "This has nothing to do with whether or not we are targeting an industry."

Other backers of Vargas' proposal, including Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and Tom Brandt of Plymouth -- both of whom represent districts that employ a large number of meatpacking workers -- said the bill was not as onerous as opponents made it out to be.