Outside spending flows into Nebraska congressional race between Bacon, Vargas

Millions of dollars have poured into the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, a hefty sum that analysts say reflects a competitive contest.

In the neighboring 1st Congressional District, impressive, but not nearly as aggressive, spending also has occurred.

Unsurprisingly for a Republican-dominated state and given the power of incumbency, the Republican incumbents have outraised, and outspent, their Democratic challengers, overall, in both races during the election cycle.

As of Sept. 30, more than $12.3 million had been spent by the candidates and outside groups for the 2nd District seat. That race pits Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon against his Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha.

The combined totals are according to the Federal Election Commission and Open Secrets, an independent nonprofit that tracks campaign finance.

“It’s a sizable chunk of change,” said Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “It’s not big, big money, but it’s starting to get into that.”

The spending on the Bacon-Vargas race is a sign of a tight race, he said.

“(Bacon) is having to work really hard in his campaign, which includes spending a lot of money because he has a quality challenger,” Adkins said. “Everybody knows Omaha is a blue dot and it’s possible for a Democrat to win.”

Multiple political prognosticators, including at the Cook Political Report and Politico, have rated the 2nd District race as a toss-up.

The district includes Omaha and all of Douglas County, as well as parts of western Sarpy County and, following redistricting in 2021, all of Saunders County.

Noteworthy in the race is the large amount of outside money seeking to influence the outcome. More than half of money spent in the Bacon-Vargas contest, nearly $7.4 million, has come from outside groups, according to Open Secrets.

A significant share of the outside money, $3.5 million, has been spent in opposition of Vargas compared to $2.1 million in opposition of Bacon. Another $1.7 million has been spent in support of Bacon. Voters are experiencing the results of that opposition through the harsh negative ads in their mailboxes and over the airwaves.

Top outside donors supporting Bacon are the Congressional Leadership Fund and the National Republican Congressional Committee. Top groups supporting Vargas are the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the House Majority PAC.

Kevin Smith, chair of the political science department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said negative ads serve two purposes: Swaying a person’s vote and depressing turnout among supporters of the candidate targeted by the ads.

Bacon is vying for his fourth term in a district that typically, but not always, votes Republican. A Democrat, Brad Ashford, held the seat from 2015 to 2017 before losing to Bacon. The district also went Democratic in presidential elections involving Barack Obama (2008) and Joe Biden (2020), garnering the “blue dot” label. While Biden easily topped Donald Trump in 2020, Bacon defeated Democratic challenger Kara Eastman by nearly 5 percentage points.

In the third-quarter report filed with the Federal Election Commission, Vargas added nearly $1.07 million to his coffers, while Bacon added $645,776.

Both candidates’ teams see good news in their campaign numbers.

Meg Mandy, campaign manager for Vargas, said Vargas has outraised Bacon for two quarters in a row.

More of the Vargas money has come from within the district, she said, and about 99% of his donors are individuals.

Bacon’s campaign said the funding picture paints a positive outcome.

Derek Oden, campaign manager, said Bacon is on pace to raise a record amount and noted that this campaign is the first one in which Bacon has outraised his Democratic opponent.

Oden said their polling shows Bacon pulling ahead of Vargas after being neck-and-neck in August and September.

“The national environment has shifted right the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Vargas reported $431,747 cash on hand at the end of the period, while Bacon reported $787,186 cash on hand.

About $3 million has been spent by the candidates and outside groups in the race between Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Flood and Democratic challenger Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, according to Open Secrets and the Federal Election Commission.

Flood and Pansing Brooks are vying for the for 1st Congressional District, which serves a swath of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, Norfolk and parts of Sarpy County.

According to the most recent federal filing, Flood added $465,671 during the quarter, while Pansing Brooks collected $418,246.

In a statement, Pansing Brooks noted that $1.3 million, or 90% of her total donations, has come from Nebraskans. She’s received donations from 5,335 individuals at an average of $123, a reflection, she said, of grassroots support.

The support, she said, is allowing her to be competitive.

A Democrat hasn’t held the seat since 1967, and unlike the forecasts in the state’s 2nd District, most prominent political predictions have the 1st District staying in Republican hands.

Flood’s campaign manager Hudson Buell said in a statement that the numbers show that Flood is in the race to win. He noted that Flood won in the June special election to replace then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after being convicted of felonies related to campaign finances. That race also was against Pansing Brooks, a state lawmaker from Lincoln.

“Congressman Flood doesn’t take a single vote for granted, and in the face of challenges, the Flood campaign has left it all out on the field this year,” Buell said. “Congressman Flood is doing everything he can to get his conservative message in front of voters.”

The amount of money spent by outside groups in the 1st District, $283,000, is a fraction of that spent on the seat representing Omaha. About 61% of that opposes Flood and virtually all of the rest supports him, according to Open Secrets.

He reported ending the period with $307,094 cash on hand, slightly less than the $315,403 cash on hand that Pansing Brooks reported.

In Nebraska’s solidly Republican 3rd Congressional District, the incumbent, Rep. Adrian Smith, has raised more than $1.5 million during this election cycle, while federal reports indicate that his Democratic challenger, David Else, has not raised enough money to require filing a report.