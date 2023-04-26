As Omaha City Council member Vinny Palermo remained in federal custody Tuesday, his fellow council members removed him temporarily from his position as council vice president.

The removal took effect immediately. A vote is scheduled next Tuesday on removing Palermo permanently from the vice president role, although he would still remain on the council.

Palermo was one of four men federally indicted last week in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, a youth sports charity run by police officers.

The indictment also alleges money was diverted from PACE and the Latino Peace Officers Association to benefit individuals involved with the conspiracy.

Tuesday’s resolution was drafted by council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe with help from the City Law Department.

Before the vote, Harding said he wants Palermo to resign entirely from his position as a City Council member.

“(Omaha citizens) deserve more,” Harding said. “They deserve representation that respects the law.”

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council members to resign if they are charged with a felony or come under criminal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.

Brinker said he and others are exploring a section of the City Charter that states that no elected official or any officer or employee of the city shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, in any city contract. One of the nine charges against Palermo includes allegations that he voted on city contracts with Omaha Glass Pro without fully disclosing his interest in the business.

“Any willful violation of this section shall constitute malfeasance and shall be punishable by forfeiture of office or position,” the charter states.

The charter provision also was mentioned by South Omaha resident Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan during a public hearing before the council vote.

“I’m so saddened that my community has to face this again and again. He should be removed totally,” said Barrientos-Patlan, who lost to Palermo in the May 2021 city election.

The resolution to remove Palermo temporarily from his vice president position was approved 5-0, with council member Juanita Johnson abstaining.

W. Randall Paragas, Vinny Palermo’s attorney, said Monday that his client is eager to respond to the allegations made against him. He said Palermo has not made any decision regarding stepping down from the City Council or his role as the council’s vice president.

For the most part, the council vice president handles responsibilities related to council proceedings. But the vice president also serves as acting mayor if both the mayor and council president are out of the city.

Such was the case on Dec. 20, 2022, when federal agents searched Palermo’s home and news broke that he was under federal investigation. Both Mayor Jean Stothert and Council President Pete Festersen were out of town, leaving Palermo in charge.

Stothert was out of town Tuesday, so Festersen was serving as acting mayor and signed the resolution to revoke Palermo’s role as vice president, allowing it to take effect immediately.

Festersen said it is possible that both he and Stothert will be out of town at the same time later this week. If that happens, Melton will become acting mayor because she is the council member with the most seniority.

