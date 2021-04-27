Pandemic brings 'unprecedented' unemployment fraud; Nebraska beefs up security

Nebraska's unemployment system has battled fraud at an "unprecedented level" during the pandemic, the state labor commissioner reported Monday.

But Commissioner John Albin assured lawmakers that Nebraska also added more security measures to its system and has been more successful than the national average in detecting and preventing fraudulent benefit claims.

"Nebraska, and all states for that matter, has had to continually evolve its fraud response," he said. "The type of fraud and the brazenness of the attacks had never previously been experienced at this level in unemployment systems."

Albin provided a briefing for members of the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee in response to a letter sent last month by Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Jen Day of Omaha asking for information about an “apparent wave of fraudulent claims.”

The letter sought estimates of the total dollar amount paid out on fraudulent claims and for information about what the state is doing to recoup that money. It also asked about steps being taken to prevent future losses.

At the briefing and in a written response to the senators, Albin said it is "somewhat speculative" to estimate the scope of fraudulent claims since the pandemic began.