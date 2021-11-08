Pandemic loan program gave Nebraska economy $5 billion boost

LINCOLN — During the depths of the pandemic, with the economy in turmoil and the future uncertain, the federal government tossed a $5.39 billion lifeline to thousands of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, small businesses and nonprofits.

The money came through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided two major waves of forgivable loans during 2020 and 2021.

How big was that infusion of money to the state?

It’s equal to about 5% of Nebraskans’ personal income for 2019. It’s more than the state government has ever spent in general funds in one year. It’s even more than schools and other local governments collect in property taxes each year.

State leaders called the program critical in preventing a potentially significant recession in Nebraska and allowing the state’s economy to rebound strongly.

“PPP was pivotal in helping Nebraska businesses power through the early stages of the economic slowdown caused by pandemic measures,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “It helped protect jobs, kept the lights on in businesses, and supported Nebraska’s GDP growth of 11.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was the biggest increase in America by far.”

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the loan program was an appropriate measure, given the severity of what the country was dealing with early in the pandemic.

“There was a real economic threat,” he said. “It provided enough certainty upfront for employers to stay open.”

Slone said he sees a direct correlation between the state’s embrace of the loan program and its current ranking as one of the top states for economic recovery.

An analysis by The World-Herald of data from the Small Business Administration shows that Nebraska entities took full advantage of the PPP loans. The state ranked third highest for the number of loans per capita, exceeded only by North Dakota and South Dakota. Iowa ranked fourth. Ricketts and Slone credited the high ranking to hard work by Nebraska bankers.

All told, Nebraska entities got 114,684 loans over the two five-month periods they were available. The money supported a total of 623,664 jobs, based on reports from loan recipients. Both totals include some entities that qualified for first- and second-round loans.

The recipients included some well-known organizations — Rotella’s Italian Bakery, Burlington Capital, Woodhouse Ford, Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, YMCA of Greater Omaha, to name just a few — as well as tens of thousands of little-known, mom-and-pop farms and businesses. Nearly 95% of the loans were for $150,000 or less, with one Omaha floral shop pulling in just $48 and 1,558 business owners getting less than $1,000.

Five entities got the $10 million maximum loans. They included three health care staffing agencies, Fusion Holdings, OneStaff Medical and Prime Time Health Care, all of Omaha, and an ethanol manufacturer, Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co.

Mosaic was the fifth entity. The Omaha-based nonprofit provides services for people with developmental and other disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as for aging adults. It operates in 13 states with about 3,300 employees and 2,000 independent contractors.

President and CEO Linda Timmons said the loan went a long way toward helping the organization cope with a $27 million financial hit from COVID. Two-thirds of the cost was for increased staffing. The costs included filling shifts when employees got infected or had to quarantine and providing additional care for people who were staying home all day instead of going to day programs.

What wasn’t spent on staffing went toward masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment, Timmons said. Mosaic also lost revenue because it was no longer getting paid for the day programs.

“We’ve been hit hard,” she said. “I would say the PPP loan was a lifesaver.”

Other grants and loans helped cover the rest of the losses, Timmons said. But without the PPP dollars, Mosaic likely would have had to use up its reserves or discharge people from care, she said.

Spreetail, a Lincoln ecommerce company, got one of the larger loans, at $9.15 million. CEO Brett Thome said the loan was critical for undergirding the company’s finances in the first unsettled months of the pandemic. Ultimately, the COVID-driven boom in ecommerce meant the money was unneeded and the company repaid the loan in full, plus interest.

“When there was great economic uncertainty, it gave us the confidence to keep our team retained when the crisis was underway,” he said. “As it became clearer that customers were leaning towards ecommerce and it became clear that we were able to keep our operations active, we moved toward repaying it.”

Kent and Jodi Pulfer, who own MPM Farms near Wayne, took out a $538,382 loan to help cover payroll for their dairy operation.

“We applied as it was an extremely uncertain time in agriculture, especially animal agriculture, with initially a very short time frame in which to apply,” he said. “Milk was being dumped across the nation, pigs were being euthanized and landfilled and cattle processing facilities were running at reduced capacity or not at all.”

The loan ended up being forgiven after they met program requirements, which include spending at least 60% of the money to keep workers on the payroll and using the rest for eligible expenses.

The requirements about keeping people employed were important to Nebraska’s economy, said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research. He said it can take a long time, years in some cases, for people to rejoin the workforce after losing a job. That would have made the current worker shortage even more of a challenge.

The PPP emergency loan program was created as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020. It was a program aimed at helping small businesses survive and keep workers on the payroll. The first round of loans provided more than $500 billion nationally, with applications open from April through early August.

Congress approved a second round of loans as part of a coronavirus relief act passed in late December. That round provided more than $278 billion in loans, with applications closing in May.

The Trump administration limited the release of information about the loans. Only businesses getting loans of $150,000 or more were named and the size of loans they got were given only in ranges. The newest information from the SBA includes names of all recipients, exact loan amounts, reported jobs and the amounts that have been forgiven.

The data shows that, looking at industries, cattle ranchers and corn farmers ranked first and second, respectively, for the most loans and the largest loan totals in Nebraska. Cattle ranchers and farmers got 17,467 loans totaling $275.6 million, while corn farmers got 13,777 loans totaling $255.6 million. Beef markets were disrupted when COVID outbreaks hit meatpacking plants and restaurants closed for in-person dining. Stay-at-home directives reduced driving and affected the market for corn-based ethanol.

Full-service restaurants claimed the top spot for the number of jobs supported by PPP loans. They reported 37,042 jobs supported by $183.1 million in loans. Restaurants were forced to close for weeks in 2020 under Ricketts’ executive orders aimed at enforcing social distancing and then operated with limited seating capacity.

More than $426.5 million in loans went to nonprofits. The largest went to hospitals, health clinics and services for elderly and disabled people, including Mosaic, the Cheyenne County Hospital Association and Quality Living of Omaha. Other multimillion-dollar loans went to human services agencies, such as the Omaha-based Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America, and colleges, such as Concordia University of Seward.

MECA, the nonprofit that operates the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park, got two loans totaling nearly $2.9 million to help deal with the loss of bookings following limits on crowd sizes.

Religious organizations accounted for $80.1 million of loans, with groups representing Christian, Jewish, Islamic and Hindu faiths all getting money. But less saintly entities got help, too. Loans totaling $2.8 million went to breweries, wineries, vineyards and distilleries, while gambling operations, including keno, horse racing and casinos, got nearly $6.5 million.

Nearly $5.5 million went to museums, including $1.4 million to the Joslyn Art Museum and $1 million to the Omaha Children’s Museum. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum got more than $482,000.

The federal data shows there was also money for less prominent industries and entities. Among them, garbage collection services got 64 loans, totaling $8.4 million. Goat farmers got 49 loans, totaling more than $312,000. Armored car services got three loans to support 224 jobs, and one person in Norfolk got $4,755 to support a videotape and disc rental business.

Some of the loans, however, have come under suspicion.

Three Omahans have been charged in federal court with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly collecting nearly $500,000 in PPP loans for fictitious companies. Tamika and Ronnie Cross and their former employer, Davida Anderson, pleaded not guilty at an initial hearing.

A fourth Omaha man, M.A. Yah, was indicted on a bank fraud charge for allegedly getting a $100,800 loan for a business that was not active.

In addition, ProPublica, a nonprofit news site, identified several questionable loans processed by the online lending platform Kabbage. The loans, in Nebraska and elsewhere, were for nonexistent businesses, predominantly farms.

Among them was a $19,829 loan given to Strawberry Joseph Schrempp, which was identified as a strawberry farm in Hartington. The address given was that of J. Scott Schrempp, president of the Bank of Hartington, who told the news site that he did not own such a farm and had reported the fake loan to the SBA.

Other unusual loans went to cotton ginning operations, tobacco farms, rice farms and marine fisheries, all with Nebraska addresses.