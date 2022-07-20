Pansing Brooks attacks Flood's vote against gay and racial marriage guarantees

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks described Republican Rep. Mike Flood's vote on Tuesday against a bill designed to protect the continued legality of same-sex and interracial marriages as "highly alarming."

And that "tells us how much he is willing to march lockstep to follow his party leaders," Pansing Brooks said.

Forty-seven Republican House members voted for the bill, the Lincoln state senator noted. Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Omaha, who represents Nebraska's 2nd District, was among those who broke with his party's majority and supported the measure. Rep. Adrian Smith, the 3rd District GOP congressman, voted no.

The bill was approved on a 267-157 vote, with the top two Republican leaders in the House voting no.

Pansing Brooks described the bill as "a simple acknowledgement of the current law of the land" and the House vote was viewed as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court in the wake of its ruling erasing Roe v. Wade abortion rights along with the accompanying suggestion by Justice Clarence Thomas that the court now "should reconsider" its past rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception access.

"As the mother of a gay son, this issue is very personal to me, as it is for countless other Nebraskans," Pansing Brooks said.

"I believe love is love, and I will always vote accordingly when I am in Congress," she said.

"In addition," she said, "with our state's workforce development needs, we can't afford to send any signals to the LGBTQ+ community that they aren't welcome here."

"Unfortunately," Pansing Brooks said, "the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against a right to privacy has suddenly put many freedoms in jeopardy, not only marriage equality but also in vitro fertilization, birth control and others."

The bill marked the third sharp dispute between Flood and Pansing Brooks during the former Norfolk state senator's first days in the House following his victory in a special election last month to fill the 1st District seat vacated by the resignation of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Pansing Brooks has also attacked Flood's early votes against bills seeking to restore abortion rights following the Supreme Court decision wiping out guarantees of a woman's right to have an abortion and proposing establishment of an amber alert warning system during active shooter situations.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in a special election on June 28 and will serve the final six months of Fortenberry's term after he resigned from the House following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign campaign contribution to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will be matched up once again in the Nov. 8 general election as their party nominees to serve a new two-year term beginning in January.