Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record

Game-changer?
That's what Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in Tuesday's special election to fill the eastern Nebraska House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, is hoping.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end abortion rights previously guaranteed by its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade means that the Tuesday election in Nebraska provides the first opportunity in the country to "fight back at the ballot box," Pansing Brooks said at a hastily arranged news conference.
"I'm angry, sad, mostly angry," she said. "Now we need to channel our anger into votes."
The two-term state senator appeared at her downtown Lincoln campaign headquarters dressed in white, which she said represented an expression of hope.
The court's decision, which she described as Draconian, transports women "back to the world where we were chattel," or property, second-class citizens, Pansing Brooks said.
"It means safe abortions will not happen.
"Many women will now die," she said. "It's a sad day."
The court's decision has the effect of "push(ing) women back into the Dark Ages," she said.
The news conference attracted the kind of intense media coverage that will give her targeted message wide distribution as voters in the 1st Congressional District prepare to go the polls Tuesday in a battleground that structurally favors Republicans.
Flood praised the court's decision to "return abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people where they belong."
Noting that he sponsored "the nation's first pain-capable unborn child protection act" as a state senator, a bill that has banned abortion in Nebraska after 20 weeks, Flood said "we helped pave the way for this landmark decision."
Later, during an interview in the Capitol Rotunda, Flood said he believes the court ruling can spark decisions in the states that "create a culture of life," which includes support for prenatal care, adequate nutrition and a determination to "make sure pregnant women have the support they need."
"Not in the last 50 years have Nebraskans had the opportunity to have such a discussion," Flood said. "This begins a journey and we need to listen to both sides."
Flood recalled the political criticism he encountered in 2012 when he supported legislation that included prenatal care benefits for illegal immigrants living in Nebraska.
"I chose the pro-life path," he said. "And I stand by that as part of a bigger discussion about providing women the resources they need to be able to deliver a healthy child.
"My position is that life begins at conception," Flood said. "My pro-life record is clear. I believe the state has an obligation to help children who may not be wanted."
Flood said he encourages a big voter turnout next week.
Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats that tops 67,000 and have recorded 27 straight victories in the district, although it has been reshaped every decade to reflect changes dictated by U.S. census figures.
Pansing Brooks said she is reaching out to moderate Republicans and independent voters, as well as members of her own party.
Lincoln is the district's largest city and viewed in Nebraska's political terms as moderate, and it presumably would need to be a key element in shaping a potential upset.
The district is composed of 10 counties and parts of two other counties and includes Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus in addition to Lincoln.
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Nebraska Family Alliance
When we see the end of Roe, it won’t be the end of the pro-life movement. In Nebraska, abortion will still be legal up to 20 weeks even when Roe is overturned. That’s why we’re focusing on five key pro-life strategies for Nebraska #AfterRoe.https://t.co/LW8h2ULAZn pic.twitter.com/EnCrHc8I0d— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 22, 2022
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Women's Fund of Omaha
To be clear, this changes nothing about abortion access in Nebraska. Every person, no matter where they live, how much money they make or how they identify, should have the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions. 2/ #NEleg #BansOffOurBodies— Women's Fund of Omaha (@OmahaWomensFund) June 24, 2022
Lancaster County Republican Party
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Gov. Pete Ricketts
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 24, 2022
I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
James Michael Bowers
Abortion is still legal in Nebraska.— James Michael Bowers (@Bowers4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Republicans in our state are ready to ban abortion - even in the case of rape or incest.
I stand with everyone ready to fight.
Rally tonight 5 PM
Lincoln - City/County building 555 S 10th St.
Omaha - Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
