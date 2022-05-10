Pansing Brooks, Flood win party nominations in 1st District House race

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln won their party nominations for eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat Tuesday, setting the stage for a pair of upcoming battles between the two state senators.
They already are scheduled to meet in a special election June 28 to serve the final six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office and now will battle again in November after winning Tuesday's nominations to serve the following two-year term.
Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, and Flood, a Republican, were earlier chosen by their party governing bodies as nominees for the special election that will temporarily fill the House seat vacated by the resignation of Fortenberry following his conviction on charges of lying to the FBI about illegal foreign campaign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.
Flood, who returned to the Legislature in 2021 after previously holding office as a state senator for two terms from 2005 to 2013 and serving as Speaker of the Legislature for six years, is in the midst of a four-year legislative term.
People are also reading…
If he is elected to the House in the special election, his legislative seat would be filled by a new state senator appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Pansing Brooks will complete her second four-year term at the end of the year and a new state senator representing Lincoln's District 28 will be elected in November to serve a four-year term.
If she is elected to Congress in June, the governor presumably could appoint a successor to serve the remaining six months of her legislative term.
Flood is an attorney and founder of News Channel Nebraska, a statewide media network that he formed after originally owning and operating radio stations in eastern Nebraska.
Pansing Brooks is also an attorney and has focused her legislative efforts on justice and human rights issues.
Because of election preparation deadlines, Fortenberry's name remained on Tuesday's ballot.
In metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, Sen. Tony Vargas won the Democratic nomination to challenge three-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon in the general election. Vargas represents South Omaha's largely Latino District 7 in the Legislature.
Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Governor, R
|Donna Carpenter
|1,024
|Michael Connely
|1,645
|Charles Herbster
|44,621
|Brett Lindstrom
|44,483
|Lela McNinch
|762
|Jim Pillen
|51,960
|Breland Ridenour
|2,517
|Theresa Thibodeau
|9,577
|Troy Wentz
|65
|Governor, D
|Carol Blood
|57,910
|Roy Harris
|6,635
|Governor, Lib.
|Scott Zimmerman
|823
|Attorney general, R
|Jennifer Hicks
|35,991
|Mike Hilgers
|76,115
|Attorney general,
|Larry Bolinger
|568
|Legal Marijuana Now
|State treasurer, R
|Paul Anderson
|43,735
|John Murante
|63,070
|Treasurer, Libertarian
|Katrina Tomsen
|970
|State auditor, R
|Larry Anderson
|31,946
|Mike Foley
|81,176
|Auditor, Lib.
|Gene Siadek
|946
|Auditor,
|L. Leroy Lopez
|556
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Secretary of state, R
|Robert Borer
|33,244
|Bob Evnen
|52,301
|Rex Schroder
|25,347
U.S. House of Representatives
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|District 1, D
|Patty Pansing Brooks
|23,750
|Jazari Zakaria
|3,220
|District 1, R
|Thireena Connely
|2,107
|Mike Flood
|36,758
|Jeff Fortenberry
|5,296
|Curtis Huffman
|1,872
|John Weaver
|3,264
|District 2, D
|Alisha Shelton
|9,949
|Tony Vargas
|24,212
|District 2, R
|Don Bacon
|36,992
|Steve Kuehl
|10,179
|District 3, D
|David Else
|5,362
|Daniel Wik
|5,047
|District 3, R
|Mike Calhoun
|16,003
|Adrian Smith
|54,245
|District 3
|Legal Marijuana NOW
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|61
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Janet Chung
|854
|Robert Clements
|1,328
|Sarah Slattery
|494
|Schuyler Windham
|234
|4
|Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
|3,598
|R. Brad von Gillern
|3,927
|6
|Machaela Cavanaugh
|3,498
|Elizabeth Hallgren
|1,044
|Christian Mirch
|2,727
|8
|Marilyn Arant Asher
|1,225
|Megan Hunt
|3,589
|Katie Opitz
|512
|10
|Wendy DeBoer
|2,897
|Lou Ann Goding
|2,401
|12
|Bob Borgeson
|939
|Haile Kucera
|964
|Robin Richards
|1,098
|Merv Riepe
|2,509
|14
|John Arch
|1,967
|Rob Plugge
|574
|Cori Villegas
|762
|16
|Ben Hansen
|1,823
|Connie Petersen
|649
|18
|Christy Armendariz
|1,705
|Clarice Jackson
|1,617
|Michael Young
|1,801
|20
|Stu Dornan
|3,597
|Julie Fredrickson
|1,791
|John Fredrickson
|2,867
|22
|Mike Goos
|71
|Mike Moser
|685
|Roy Zach
|163
|24
|Patrick Hotovy
|1,856
|Jana Hughes
|2,439
|26
|Russ Barger
|2,229
|George Dungan
|2,179
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|602
|Larry Weixelman
|681
|28
|Roy Christensen
|2,222
|Jane Raybould
|4,309
|Myron Dorn
|7.966
|32
|Tom Brandt
|3,466
|34
|Loren Lippincott
|3,842
|Michael Reimers
|1,202
|36
|Rick Holdcroft
|2,045
|Angie Lauritsen
|1,771
|38
|Tyler Cappel
|1,363
|Dave Murman
|4,447
|40
|Barry DeKay
|2,940
|Robert Johnston
|1,111
|Keith Kube
|2,560
|Mark Patefield
|2,749
|42
|Chris Bruns
|1,730
|Brenda Fourtner
|453
|Mike Jacobson
|1,903
|44
|Edward Dunn
|1,839
|Teresa Ibach
|6,075
|46
|James Bowers
|959
|Danielle Conrad
|1,100
|James Herrold
|420
|48
|Talon Cordle
|2
|Brian Hardin
|74
|Don Lease
|112
|Scott Shaver
|27
|Jeremiah Teeple
|19
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 4, R
|Rod Johnson
|12,069
|Eric Kamler
|16,613
|District 5, R
|Dakota Delka
|5,117
|Mary Ridder
|14,002
|Kevin Stocker
|12,929
Lancaster County races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|County Board District 3, R
|Matt Schulte
|XX
|Travis Filing
|XX
|Deb Schorr
|XX
|County treasurer, R
|Tracy L. Refior
|XX
|Jasmine Gibson
|XX
|Public defender, D
|Kristi Egger
|XX
|Joe Nigro
|XX
Other Southeast Nebraska contests
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|SCC board, District 5
|Josie Rodriguez
|2,945
|Megan Neiles-Brasch
|3,358
|JoAnn M. Herrington
|3,715
|Lower Platte South NRD,
|David A. Kendle
|312
|Subdistrict 1
|Jim Schultz
|698
|Gary Hellerich
|1,181
|Eagle-recognize as city
|For
|Against
Photos: Nebraska's 2022 primary election
Election Day Voting 5.10
Election Day Voting 5.10
Election Day Voting 5.10
Election Day Voting 5.10
Election Day Voting 5.10
Election Day Voting 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Watch now: Patty Pansing Brooks addresses supporters
Patty Pansing Brooks, 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Charles Herbster, 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon