Pansing Brooks says she would be a bipartisan House member

Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks said Friday that she is the 1st District congressional candidate who would work in a bipartisan manner to "fight for Nebraskans" rather than "walk lockstep with party bosses" as she says Republican Rep. Mike Flood has done since his election to the House in June.
Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, pointed to what she described as "some of the worst votes Mike Flood has taken" at a news conference in Lincoln that featured endorsements from a number of supporters, including Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, and retired Lincoln police officer Albert Maxey.
Voters will choose between the two candidates on Tuesday with a spotlight turning toward Sarpy County residents in Papillion and La Vista who have recently been moved from metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District into eastern Nebraska's 1st District and could be key to the outcome of the contest.
People are also reading…
When Flood and Pansing Brooks first met at a special election in June to determine who would serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term following his resignation, Flood prevailed by 6,234 votes, winning all 12 counties other than Lancaster, which Pansing Brooks won by more than 10,000 votes.
Flood won in Sarpy County by 754 votes.
"Patty is a champion for our children," Benson said at the news conference.
Maxey said Flood has voted in the House "against bills that law enforcement wanted," including establishment of an Amber Alert-like network for emergencies involving active shooters.
Earlier, Flood joined with Republican members of the House Oversight Committee to ask Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas how the Biden administration plans to "fix the largest border crisis in our nation's history."
"We cannot endure another year of the Biden administration's failed border policies," their letter stated.
Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.
There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot.
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…
Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…
For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …
Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…
Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.
Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.
There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…
The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…
One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…
Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon