Pansing Brooks tells vice president she'll fight to protect abortion rights

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in November's rematch with Republican Congressman-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk, told Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday that she and other supporters of women's abortion rights will continue to "fight with passion and determination" to protect them.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights guaranteed in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision would usher women "back to the Dark Ages," Pansing Brooks said during a meeting in Washington with the vice president and a number of other state legislative leaders called to discuss action in the wake of the court's decision.

The decision has "spread fear, sadness and rage," Pansing Brooks said.

"The government does not deserve a seat at my daughter's exam table," she said.

"And banning abortions does not end them," she said.

Harris met with legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana in a session livestreamed online.

A White House announcement said the invited legislators are "fighting on the front lines to protect reproductive rights."

Harris described the court's decision as "unthinkable" and said it "took a constitutional right away from the women of America."

Although it is still uncertain, the Nebraska Legislature may be called into special session by Gov. Pete Ricketts later this year to consider legislation to ban abortion in the state as a result of the court decision.

Pansing Brooks, who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year, would be a participant in the special session.

Last month, Pansing Brooks lost a special election contest with Flood called to determine who will serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office representing eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as their party nominees to serve a new two-year term beginning next January.

Flood will be sworn into the House seat Tuesday.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.