Partisan Legislature proposal attracts strong opposition

Sen. Julie Slama's proposal to seek elimination of the nonpartisan feature of Nebraska's unique one-party Legislature ran into a storm of opposition Thursday at a public hearing, including resistance from four former senators.

If that were to happen, former Speaker of the Legislature Galen Hadley of Kearney warned, "we will look a little bit like Washington" where members of Congress battle every day along party lines.

In Nebraska's Legislature, Hadley said, "the emphasis is on you as an individual senator, not party."

"We do work for the people, not the parties," former Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha said. "The issues are less party-driven" in Nebraska's Legislature, he said, and more centered on urban or rural interests.

"Senators would be expected to toe the line on issues," former Sen. DiAnna Schimek of Lincoln said, and a partisan Legislature "would give the governor more power."

"Term limits is what should change," Schimek said.

Former Sen. Mike Gloor of Grand Island said he would not have been a candidate for the Legislature if the body had been partisan.

Slama said she introduced the proposed constitutional amendment (LR282CA) to let the people decide whether they want to retain the current nonpartisan system or whether they may want to know the party affiliation of legislative candidates.

Party identification would give voters "a general sense of where candidates stand," Slama, an active Republican who was originally appointed to the Legislature in 2019 by Gov. Pete Ricketts, said.

Slama, who lives in Sterling, subsequently was elected to a four-year term in 2020.

A parade of speakers opposed the proposal during a noon-hour public hearing before the Legislature's Executive Board.

Moving to a partisan Legislature "would remove the possibility of independent decision-making," Nathan Leach, speaking for Non-Partisan Nebraska, said.

Nebraska's state senators "act in the best interests of their constituents now rather than a political party," he said.

A number of speakers suggested that the proposal could have the effect of "disenfranchising 271,000 voters" who are registered now as nonpartisans if subsequent implementation of the change would move legislative candidates onto partisan primary election ballots.

"Let's continue to evaluate candidates as people," Westin Miller, director of public policy for Civic Nebraska, said.

John Hansen of Lincoln, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said the proposal would be "a giant step in the wrong direction."

