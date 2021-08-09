Pence, Cruz, DeSantis will headline Ricketts event

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis form an all-star lineup of guests who will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at a Nebraska Steak Fry scheduled in Nebraska City on Sept. 12.

The event is hosted annually by Ricketts to celebrate Nebraska agriculture.

All three speakers are viewed as potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

DeSantis has been engaged over the past week in a high-profile battle with President Joe Biden over the Democratic president's efforts to vaccinate more Americans and consider masking restrictions to help battle the surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The steak fry will be held at Arbor Lodge Historical Park.

