Pillen budget plan calls for tax cuts, spending restraint and school aid boost in Nebraska

In his first State of the State speech Wednesday, Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a budget plan heavy on tax cuts and state support for K-12 education.

The new governor called for holding the line on state general fund spending while creating a new fund to significantly boost state aid to all Nebraska school districts.

He also proposed building a new state prison, setting aside more than $574 million to build the Perkins County canal and providing for a $500 million boost in state road-building efforts.

"Together, we can deliver transformative tax reform, achieve historic fiscal restraint and make good on our educational promises to Nebraska's next generation," Pillen said in a letter to lawmakers that accompanied his budget plan.

"The goal of this budget is straightforward: to make clear my commitment to shrinking the growth and size of state government," he said.

Pillen previewed his biggest budget initiatives last week. For schools, they included a proposal to create a new Education Future Fund, which would be used to provide $1,500 per student for all schools and to increase special education funding in the coming school year. Those changes add up to more than $260 million annually.

Together, they would increase state support for K-12 education, even as rising property valuations would mean less money for the older school aid formula. That formula provides state dollars to fill the gap between a district's educational needs and the money it can get from property taxes and other sources.

The governor proposed tapping the state's flush tax coffers for the initial investment of $1 billion into the new fund, then providing for a $250 million infusion each following year. He wants the increased support coupled with a 3% cap on school revenue growth.

On the tax side, Pillen's plans call for bringing down the top income tax rate to 3.99% by 2027 and speeding up the elimination of income taxes on Social Security.

He proposed to tackle property taxes by putting more money into the state's long-standing property tax credit program. He also proposed to increase a separate program that provides income tax credits for property taxes paid to community colleges to cover 100% of the taxes paid.

The income tax credits would be replaced in 2027 by the elimination of community colleges' property tax authority. Community colleges currently account for about 5% of property taxes statewide.

The budget proposal Pillen released Wednesday provides for a 1.3% annual average increase in state general fund spending during the two years ending June 30, 2025.

The average would be reached in large part because the existing school aid formula is projected to drop by $111.5 million in the second year of the biennium, from $1.08 billion down to $971 million. That offsets spending increases needed to pay for the historic raises negotiated with unions representing most state employees.

The budget proposal includes $99.4 million over the two-year period for the employee pay raises. However, that figure was based on early estimates of 6% annual increases in state employee pay. The raises actually negotiated with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees ranged from 10% to 27%.

Pillen proposed a few new programs. One would provide $5 million annually for mentorship programs in early elementary grades, with a goal of supporting teachers and helping students learn to read. Another would provide $5 million annually for grants aimed at retaining teachers, nurses, veterinarians and other needed health care professionals.

He also threw his support behind a proposal to help private and parochial schools by offering $25 million worth of tax credits to people donating to private school scholarship funds.

The governor's budget proposal would continue former Gov. Pete Ricketts' push to build a new state prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary and house more inmates.

Pillen called for adding $95.9 million to the $250 million already set aside for that project, which would cover rising construction costs. Lawmakers last year earmarked money for the proposed prison but did not authorize its construction.

The governor also would set aside $574.5 million from the state's cash reserve fund to build a canal from Colorado through southwest Nebraska. Under a century-old compact, Nebraska can lay claim to water from the South Platte River if the state builds such a canal.

Under his plan, the cash reserve fund still would have $1.6 billion after those two transfers. State Budget Director Lee Will said that would be enough to help the state weather future recessions, even after making the proposed tax cuts.

