 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Pillen campaign funding figure reaches $7.8 million

  • 0

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen reported Monday that he raised $2.3 million in campaign contributions during the past three months, bringing his total campaign war chest to more than $7.8 million.

That's a record-breaking total at this point in the campaign cycle, his campaign stated.

As of April 5, the end of the current reporting period, the campaign had more than $2.9 million in cash on hand in advance of the May 10 primary election.

"Nebraskans across the state believe in a commonsense future and have made an investment into our campaign and the future of the state," Pillen said.

"Because of their support, our campaign is in a strong financial position to compete for every vote and win this race," he said.

Pillen is matched against Falls City rancher and businessman Charles Herbster and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha at the top of the polls conducted to measure support in a nine-candidate Republican field.  

People are also reading…

Herbster, who has self-funded most of his campaign costs, has held the lead in recent polling. 

The Pillen campaign reported contributions from 2,097 donors, 1,987 of whom are Nebraskans.

Governor hails major state tax reduction bill approved by Legislature

Don Walton: Huge tax reductions increase need for economic growth

2022 Primary Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
State and regional news

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…

Nebraska Governor
State and regional news

Nebraska Governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…

Nebraska Secretary of State
State and regional news

Nebraska Secretary of State

  • Updated
  • 0

Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.

Nebraska State Auditor
State and regional news

Nebraska State Auditor

  • Updated
  • 0

Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…

Nebraska State Treasurer
State and regional news

Nebraska State Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…

Nebraska Attorney General
State and regional news

Nebraska Attorney General

  • Updated
  • 0

The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46
State and regional news

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46

  • Updated
  • 0

Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46. 

Lancaster County Board, District 3
State and regional news

Lancaster County Board, District 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…

Lancaster County Public Defender
State and regional news

Lancaster County Public Defender

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…

Lancaster County Treasurer
State and regional news

Lancaster County Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5
State and regional news

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5

  • Updated
  • 0

The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
State and regional news

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

  • Updated
  • 0

Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…

Jim Pillen mug debate

Pillen

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pillen targets two senators for their abortion votes

Pillen targets two senators for their abortion votes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said he's ready to work with pro-life voters to defeat Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in their re-election bids because of their votes against ending a filibuster of pro-life legislation. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Neptune’s decades-lone summer is strangely cooler than expected

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News