Pillen campaign releases poll, reinforcing idea that Nebraska governor race is dead heat

A poll commissioned by GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen again showed the top three candidates in a dead heat for the Nebraska governor’s seat.

The survey showed Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and hog producer, polling at 24%, Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster at 23% and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom at 20%. Twenty-four percent of surveyed voters were undecided and 7% went with former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.

According to a memo from pollster WPA Intelligence, the survey included 505 Republican primary voters who were contacted via phone April 26-28. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, so the gap among the top candidates fell within the margin of error.

Polling released by Lindstrom’s and Herbster’s campaigns in mid-March already suggested a three-way race, as have more recent polls commissioned by the Lindstrom campaign and a political consultant.

An April 10-12 poll released by Lindstrom’s campaign showed Lindstrom and Pillen each polling at 27% and Herbster at 23%, with 12% of voters undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

An April 19-20 poll by Data Targeting for Neilan Strategy Group found Lindstrom polling at 28%, Herbster at 26% and Pillen at 24%, with 16% undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Perre Neilan, the political consultant and strategist who owns Neilan Strategy Group, said poll results released by Pillen validate that survey, showing it’s a three-way race.

Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said: “The takeaway is the same, which is that the race is too close to call.”

Adkins said Friday that he expected differences in numbers across recent polls, such as the breakdown of undecided voters, likely could be traced to different organizations using different screening questions to try to figure out who’s likely to vote.

“What’s gonna matter is who’s gonna turn out on Election Day, No. 1, and, No. 2, how the undecided voters break,” Adkins said.

The Pillen campaign’s release of poll results represents an apparent shift in policy. Pillen, who has been viewed as a front-runner since early on due to a hefty war chest and big-ticket endorsements, told The World-Herald in March that his campaign wasn’t releasing internal polling.

Friday, the campaign framed these new results as evidence that Pillen is leading and positioned to win.

“Pillen is winning this race because Nebraskans recognize he is the most conservative candidate in the race,” Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said in a statement.

Pat Trueman, spokesperson for Lindstrom’s campaign, pointed to previous polling from March that the Pillen campaign apparently had shared with donors. The poll also was conducted by WPA Intelligence, with a random sample of 2,000 registered Republicans, via live callers and text messages March 16-21. It showed Herbster with 28%, Pillen with 23%, Lindstrom with 18% and undecided voters at 21%; the memo did not include a margin of error. Trueman argued that this latest poll points to Lindstrom’s “momentum” and Pillen’s “inability to grow his vote share” despite far outspending Lindstrom.

Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast said in a statement that the campaign hasn’t “seen any numbers that agree with the Pillen release.” The campaign previously said its policy is not to publicly release specific polling data in the last 30 days of the campaign.

