Pillen, Herbster top 2021 fundraising totals among candidates for Nebraska governor

Candidates for Nebraska governor collectively raised well more than $12 million in 2021, but the vast majority of that total, according to campaign statements, went to the campaigns of two Republicans: Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster.

Meanwhile, the lone Democrat in the race, state Sen. Carol Blood, came up far short of either, raising the equivalent of 1.4% of Pillen's haul.

Pillen and Herbster have been considered front-runners in the primary race and have occasionally sparred as the May 10 primary draws closer.

The top fundraiser so far is Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer who counts Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Farm Bureau among his supporters. Ricketts can't run again because of term limits.

Pillen raised $5.3 million in cash last year. Of that, $1 million was his own money, while nearly $2.8 million came from individuals and $1.5 million came from other sources, such as companies and political action committees. He also brought in $127,155 in in-kind donations for a total of $5.4 million. He had spent $1.3 million at the end of 2021.

Campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said in a statement that Pillen's "conservative vision" is resonating with Nebraskans.

“While 98% of Charles Herbster's money has come from his own pockets or out of state, we have raised 97% of our contributions from Nebraska, with over 1,300 Nebraska contributors," Zoeller said.

Herbster, a businessman with ties to former president Donald Trump and endorsements from the former president and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, recorded the second-biggest haul. He has largely self-financed his campaign — a reality that he said is intentional.

“My time in this campaign is not spent fundraising, it’s spent learning about the people of Nebraska," Herbster said in a statement. "For this reason, I am primarily self-funding this campaign. I refuse to let donors control my priorities or legislative agenda."

Herbster brought in $4.9 million in cash contributions in 2021, and $4.7 million of it came from his own pocket. Nearly $192,000 came from individuals, and $13,000 came from other sources. He also brought in about $14,000 in in-kind donations.

Herbster spent far and away the most of any candidate last year: Nearly $4.3 million of his money went to consultants, advertising and other expenditures.

The Herbster campaign's report shows its last payment to Lewandowski Strategic Advisors was Nov. 3. Herbster announced last September he was cutting ties with Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Trump confidant who was accused of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas event last year.

Blood brought in a total of about $74,000 in cash. About $100 came from her own pocket, while about $56,000 came from individuals and $18,000 came from other sources. She received in-kind contributions of $2,000 and spent about $39,000.

Blood said in a text message that she has raised an additional $16,000 thus far in 2022, but has had to pause some outreach efforts because of having loved ones in the hospital.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, both Republicans, round out the pack of candidates, falling far behind the top-two earning campaigns.

Lindstrom raised about $1.6 million. He hasn't given any money to his own campaign and raised $1.5 million from individuals (including a $1 million donation from Buildertrend co-founder Steve Dugger) and $65,000 from other sources. He's spent $362,000.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support our campaign has received from every corner of the state," Lindstrom campaign manager Tori Mahoney said in a statement. "The momentum behind our grassroots campaign is strong and continues to grow. Nebraskans deserve to be represented by someone who has earned their support, not bought it."

Thibodeau gave $5,000 to her campaign, collected $51,000 from individuals, $34,000 from other sources and received a $20,000 loan for a total of $110,000, plus about $3,000 in in-kind donations (mostly from herself). She has spent about $26,000.

In a statement, Thibodeau's campaign pointed out that she announced her candidacy later than most, on Nov. 8.

“Since then, our campaign has focused on traveling across Nebraska to share Theresa’s message with every voter," the campaign's statement reads. "Our plan and mission remain unchanged. We are grateful and humbled by the confidence placed in Theresa by our fellow Nebraskans, who have and continue to give generously to this effort.”

Candidates' annual campaign statements for 2021 were due Monday to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Another Republican candidate, Breland Ridenour, has a committee on file with the commission but didn't yet have a 2021 statement on file online as of Thursday. No other candidates who have declared their candidacy or filed with the Secretary of State have registered committees, according to commission records.

Candidates are required to register committees when they raise or spend more than $5,000 in a calendar year on their campaigns. According to Ridenour's committee registration, he hit that threshold in March 2021.

The next deadline for candidates to file reports is April 11.

