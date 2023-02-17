Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has launched a search for a new state tax commissioner to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tony Fulton in December.

Deputy Commissioner Glen White currently is serving in an interim role as commissioner until a successor is named.

Fulton resigned after serving six years as tax commissioner during the governorship of Pete Ricketts in order to return to the private sector.

Pillen named an eight-member search committee to assist in identifying qualified applicants for the position.

