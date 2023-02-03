Gov. Jim Pillen told the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday that sharp reductions in the state's individual and corporate income tax rates are "needed to make Nebraska more competitive."

And those tax cuts can be gradually phased in by 2027 while still meeting future state budget needs and maintaining a healthy cash reserve in the state treasury, Pillen said.

"Young people and professionals consider taxes" in deciding whether to leave or move to Nebraska, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, said in presenting a bill (LB754) at the governor's request that would gradually reduce the state's top-tier individual income tax rate from 6.27% to 3.99%, with the lower corporate rate targeted at earnings in excess of $100,000.

That, she said, would move Nebraska into the top 15 states in terms of the lowest individual and corporate income tax rates.

The anticipated reduction of state revenue was pegged at $735 million in fiscal 2028-29.

"We can afford the tax cuts," Linehan told the committee during a public hearing, pointing to fiscal estimates that show the state sitting atop a huge revenue surplus that exceeds $1.6 billion.

Current tax rates are "chasing people out of the state," she said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the bill said neighboring states like Iowa are reducing taxes to attract businesses and create jobs.

Pillen described tax reduction as "a dire need for Nebraska," the kind of action that is needed to "stop the out-migration of our kids and our grandparents."

"We're just getting started," the governor said.

The bill, one of a trio of proposals to reduce income tax rates, was supported by a parade of business representatives, along with Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, who said his organization expects it to be "matched with property tax relief."

Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, who sponsored accompanying legislation on behalf of the governor, said "it's important to make Nebraska an attractive place to do business" while suggesting that "things that benefit businesses employ Nebraskans."

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln questioned the argument that Nebraskans move away from the state "based on tax rates" and suggested that there is "an understandable concern about revenue loss" in terms of the future impact on state government programs.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director of Open Sky Policy Institute, expressed concern about future state revenue losses while suggesting that the tax reductions are "targeted to benefit the wealthiest Nebraskans."

"The ongoing nature of the tax cuts is concerning, given the temporary nature of our current fiscal condition — which was largely the result of $24 billion of federal funds that have come into the state since the outset of the pandemic," Firestone wrote in an assessment of the legislation.

"With federal funds slowing, the threat of recession, a tightening of federal monetary policy and now a potential federal government default, these tax cuts could create major fiscal problems in the future," she wrote.

"We need to be proactive to be attractive to businesses," von Gillern said.

"Things that benefit businesses that employ Nebraskans," he said.

Two other bills heard by the committee, LB804 and LB806, would accelerate personal income tax and corporate income tax cuts that were enacted by the Legislature in 2022.

