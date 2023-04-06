Gov. Jim Pillen named Carolyn Bosn as the replacement for state Sen. Suzanne Geist's seat representing Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday afternoon.
Pillen called Bosn "Nebraska all the way" in making the appointment.
Bosn said she resigned six years ago from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to be a stay-at-home mom. Four children and husband Reggie joined her at the announcement.
Bosn worked in the county attorney's office from 2010-2017 with previous experience in Douglas and Saunders counties. She coaches the University of Nebraska Law College trial team. She has degrees from Baylor and Creighton University.
Geist, a Republican, announced Wednesday she is resigning from the Legislature to concentrate on her Lincoln mayoral campaign. Her resignation goes into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Pillen made the announcement at a news event in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol with Geist and Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly.
Geist, a Republican, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 and reelected in 2020.
Geist came in second in Tuesday’s primary, with 34% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 49%. Stan Parker, the other Republican running, trailed with 17% of the vote.
This is a developing story, stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|17,536
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|25,164
|Stan Parker
|Republican
|8,987
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|5,254
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|5,397
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|6,518
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|4,734
|2
|Thein Chu
|Democrat
|1,798
|2
|Peter Katt
|Republican
|4,058
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|4,216
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|7,106
|4
|Kay Siebler
|Democrat
|1,273
|4
|Maggie Mae Squires
|Democrat
|1,655
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|2,004
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|2,340
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|21,271
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|15,776
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|10,288
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|15,385
|Sammy Luci
|Republican
|8,269
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|4,695
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|3,998
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|2,325
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|1,530
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|5,540
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|2,855
