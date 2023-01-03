 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT.

Jamshidi will take over from John Selmer, who is retiring. His last official day is Wednesday.

Selmer has been department director since March 2021. Before his appointment, he was director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he worked for 31 years.

Jamshidi has worked for the department for nearly 40 years and previously served as interim director in 2015.

 

