Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

Jamshidi will take over from John Selmer, who is retiring. His last official day is Wednesday.
Selmer has been department director since March 2021. Before his appointment, he was director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he worked for 31 years.
Jamshidi has worked for the department for nearly 40 years and previously served as interim director in 2015.
Children would be required to ride in a rear-facing car seat until the age of 3 while weighing up to 30 pounds, and would be required to ride in a safety seat until the age of 8 under legislation proposed by the state Public Safety Department.
“The Democrat-led House has spent a lot of time and taxpayer resources focusing on Jan. 6, 2021, yet at the end of the day, they aren’t criminal investigators or prosecutors,” Sen. Chuck Grassley’s spokesman said.