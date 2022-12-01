Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories.

Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference Wednesday in Omaha, incoming first lady Suzanne Pillen said the space was selected because they wanted a venue big enough to host a large group all on one floor.

The size of the arena floor at CHI Health Center is larger than Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, where Ricketts staged his inaugural galas in 2015 and 2019.

A Pinnacle Bank Arena spokesperson said Wednesday that arena staff had discussions with the incoming governor about hosting the event. While there were no scheduling conflicts, the two sides ultimately agreed that the Lincoln arena wouldn't be large enough to accommodate the event.

Pillen, a Columbus hog producer, was elected Nebraska's 41st governor in the Nov. 8 election, beating Democrat Carol Blood by more than 30 percentage points. He will be the fourth consecutive Republican to serve as the state's governor.

The theme of the ball is "Day by day, better and better," inspired by words in the "Husker Prayer," said Pillen, a former Husker football player. He said he wants the event to be a celebration of all Nebraska has accomplished, and the hard work it took to get there.

"Some people might think the inaugural ball just isn't for them," Suzanne Pillen said. "There is a perception it's only for business and political leaders. That couldn't be farther from the truth."

There are two ticket options available: one $75 option that serves both dinner and dessert, and a $25 option that just includes dessert. Suzanne Pillen said the menus have not been finalized yet.

"One thing you can be sure of, we will be having pork on the plate," she said.

That would mark another departure from Ricketts and his ball in 2019, when nearly 2,000 people dined on flank steak in Lincoln.

After the meal, there will be a one-hour program followed by a dance with a live band to end the night. Pillen has yet to announce the name of the band, and said Wednesday they want to keep it a surprise.

More information is available at nebraskadaybyday.com.

Journal Star reporter L. Kent Wolgamott contributed to this report.