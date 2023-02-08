Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers Tuesday that a bill guaranteeing state support for every public school student and boosting special education funding is "pivotal" to his education package.

"With these two pieces, the state of Nebraska's making a huge investment in public schools," he said. "We're working to provide them with the funding necessary to educate all of our students."

The governor kicked off testimony at a hearing on Legislative Bill 583, which State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced on his behalf. Those who followed offered a mixed bag of praise and concerns.

Almost all testifiers welcomed the part of Pillen's proposal that would increase special education funding.

Under the bill, the state would put enough money into special education so the combination of state and federal support would cover 80% of costs. Currently, they cover around 40% of costs, with the rest coming from schools' general fund budgets.

The Governor's Office estimated the increase at $157 million in the first year. The legislative fiscal office, based on estimates from the Department of Education, pegged the cost at $253 million in the first year.

Kristen Larsen, executive director of the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, called the proposal a "historic investment" that would finally fulfill a decades-old pledge to reach the 80% mark. She said sufficient funding is critical to helping students with disabilities get the education they deserve.

"It's something long overdue," said Kathy Danek, a Lincoln Public Schools board member.

Danek supported the special education funding, saying it would help all Nebraska public school districts, but raised concerns about the other part of LB 583, which would provide public schools with $1,500 for each student.

The provision would increase state support for the two-thirds of Nebraska school districts that do not qualify for equalization aid, which tend to be rural districts with lower property tax levies. But it would not help the others, which tend to be larger schools with higher tax levies.

Equalization aid provides state dollars to fill the gap between a district’s educational needs and the money it can get from property taxes and other sources. For so-called equalized districts, the proposed $1,500 per-student payments would be offset by a loss of equalization aid.

The Governor's Office estimated the per-student payments would increase state school aid by $103 million per year, with an amendment offered Tuesday to strike per-student payments for option enrollment students.

The amendment responds to a World-Herald story that pointed out schools already get state aid for accepting students from other school districts. Those student are referred to as option students.

Spencer Head, Omaha Public Schools board president, spoke against LB 583, although he said the district supports the special education increase. He said OPS wants to see state school aid changes that are equitable for taxpayers and for students but the per-student payments would increase disparities in property tax levies.

Head suggested the district would be more comfortable if state equalization aid could be included in Pillen's proposed Education Future Fund, thus giving it some protection against future cuts.

The fund would be created under LB 681, another piece of the governor's education package. The bill would make an initial $1 billion investment this year, then provide for a $250 million infusion each following year. The fund would be used to provide the per-student payments and the additional special education funding.

The third piece of Pillen's package, LB 589, would put a 3% cap on school revenue growth.

Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, testified in support of the school aid increases as long as they remain part of the three-bill package, a position also taken by representatives from Americans for Prosperity Nebraska, a conservative advocacy group, and the Lincoln Independent Business Association.

"This cannot just simply be a windfall for the education community," said Jessica Shelburn with Americans for Prosperity Nebraska. "Property tax payers have to see some relief."

But Rebecca Firestone, executive director for OpenSky Policy Institute, questioned how the pieces of the education package would affect each other and be affected by a separate package of income and property tax changes.

She said that an analysis done by institute staff showed that nine model districts would lose funding under the revenue cap. The model also suggested that the new fund would be substantially depleted within seven years, while the tax cut measures would reduce state revenues and make it harder to replenish the fund.

