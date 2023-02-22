Gov. Jim Pillen announced his support for two bills that would severely limit health care and education options for transgender youths in Nebraska.

In a column sent from his office Tuesday, Pillen argued the legislation would help fulfill his long-established promise to protect Nebraska children. Both bills, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, spurred intense reactions from the public, with hundreds of people showing up to testify for and against each bill at hearings earlier this month.

LB574, dubbed the "Let Them Grow Act," would ban individuals under 19 from receiving gender-altering medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgical procedures. According to Pillen, the bill would prevent "misinformed parents" from allowing their children to undergo irreversible surgeries.

"There is a reason why kids in Nebraska must be 18 to get a tattoo or 21 to drink alcohol and buy tobacco products," Pillen said in the column. "We enact laws like this because we understand that kids lack the judgment necessary to make certain kinds of decisions."

Kauth and other supporters have made similar remarks in defending the bill. They argue that children's brains aren't developed enough to make decisions to pursue treatment they describe as both experimental and irreversible.

However, most treatments available to minors can be reversed. According to the U.S. Office of Population Affairs, puberty blockers are reversible, while hormone therapy is at least partially reversible. Gender-altering surgeries, which are not reversible, are commonly not offered to minors, although they can be granted to adolescents on a case-by-case basis.

LB575, dubbed the "Sports and Spaces Act," would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams — effectively banning trans and non-binary youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

Pillen described LB575 as a "commonsense bill" that would keep less protective policies out of Nebraska.

Critics have described both bills as civil rights violations, and argued they would do more harm to trans youths than good. Many opponents have said the legislation would increase the risk of suicide among trans youths — a demographic that is already at high risk.

Both bills, among others introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this year, add to a growing number of bills across the U.S. that would impose restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community. The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 321 bills across U.S. state houses that they describe as "anti-LGBTQ," including both LB574 and LB575.

Kauth has repeatedly claimed that her bills are not an attempt to discriminate against trans youths. Instead, she said her intent is to protect children from lasting damage, and protect the privacy and dignity of other Nebraska students.

