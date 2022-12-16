Pillen spotlights need to expand mentoring for young students

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Friday said he will turn a spotlight on the need for expanded mentoring assistance for Nebraska children, especially in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades, and expand the opportunity for state employees to be engaged in the effort.

"As governor, I will use every opportunity to expand mentoring in Nebraska," Pillen said.

"Our kids are our future, and we need to give them every opportunity to succeed.

"This effort begins with increasing literacy among our youngest students who are struggling with reading because of disrupted learning during the pandemic," the governor-elect said.

Pillen said he will declare February as National Mentoring Month, seek partnerships with mentoring organizations and encourage Nebraskans to participate in mentoring young students with assistance in increasing their reading proficiency.

