With the certainty of severe seasonal storms lying not far ahead, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday urged Nebraskans to prepare and plan how they will respond to keep themselves and their families safe.
"Take every severe storm warning seriously," Pillen said.
Determine "what's our plan and practice it so we're ready," he urged during a news conference called to shine a spotlight on what he formally declared to be "Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska" stretching from March 27 to March 31.
A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 29, the governor said.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, pointed to recent flooding in the state along with wildfires that have erupted more frequently.
It is wise to prepare a kit that includes a flashlight and three days of medication in case weather-related events result in isolation from your home, he said.
Third grade students were recognized during the event for their winning entries in a statewide poster contest highlighting the importance of severe weather awareness.
"Have a plan," Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, urged.
"Always be prepared," said Dawna Whitcomb of Hastings, speaking for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management.
Four years ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
Spencer Dam collapse
Northeast Nebraska flooding
Flood images from northeast Nebraska this morning.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Aerial - Norfolk levee
Stop sign - St. Edward
SUVs under water - near Columbus
Trees - near Genoa pic.twitter.com/hQZAbLRb4I
Over the dam at Chalco Hills
Verdigre Creek
My uncle took this photo in Verdigre. The Verdigris Creek is at least a quarter of a mile, if not more, beyond its banks to have water at this intersection. pic.twitter.com/pphCtCc8VN— John Schreier (@JohnSchreierLJS) March 14, 2019
North Bend Highway 79
Holdrege snow
Wahoo rescue
High winds
Beatrice flooding
U.S. 77, 275
Keeping calves alive
Fighting floodwaters and keeping calves alive, a wild weather Wednesday in Nebraska https://t.co/wssgc1u1Ts #Nebraska— JournalStar Neb news (@LJSNebraskaNews) March 14, 2019
I am gone
Rescue in Plattsmouth
At least one person rescued at the Randall Schilling Wildlife Management Area in Plattsmouth. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/b8MMuMIcDU— Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) March 14, 2019
Ashland flooding
Take a look at the north side of Ashland Thursday morning. @ketvlincoln will have more with a water rescue later today. https://t.co/ltTpmyTbxu pic.twitter.com/5rdM4AofXT— KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) March 14, 2019
Norfolk evacuations
Portions of Norfolk asked to evacuate; 1 missing, rescue attempts ongoing https://t.co/vkwQripulk pic.twitter.com/akPUyWZdxa— Lincoln Journal Star (@JournalStarNews) March 14, 2019
Shoveling in Scottsbluff
Ashland rescue
Creighton snow
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Salt Creek at Park Boulevard bridge
Flooding
Gering roads
Rock County north of Bassett
Just one of many roads out. These will not show up on the 511 map as they are country roads. Damage to roads and bridges plus blizzard conditions can have a deadly consequence. Please stay home (road is in Rock County N of Bassett, Carnes bridge) pic.twitter.com/2r03FymKJh— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 14, 2019
Armored vehicle
Troopers with SWAT from western Nebraska are enroute to Northeastern Nebraska to assist with the flooding. The Light Armored Vehicle will be used to assist in water rescues and other areas where specialized equipment can help Nebraskans. pic.twitter.com/oHCt1gmf3S— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 14, 2019
Loup River ice jam
Loup River locked in 100% with ice Jam at Genoa...very alarming after seeing how much water is coming from upstream!— Dustin Wilcox (@severechase) March 14, 2019
How this evolves will also have large impact in on what happens in Platte River downstream! pic.twitter.com/I0U9wgWLUS
Road conditions
#Nebraska road conditions in one photo... pic.twitter.com/ApauX4YJoU— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 14, 2019
East, west Nebraska
On the west end of the state me figuring out the best Strategy to dig out, on the east end Trp. Donner is accompanying Lincoln Fire and Rescue Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue to a water rescue. Stay safe and if possible stay home please pic.twitter.com/fpPf9avxPt— NSP Dog Division (@NSP_DogDivision) March 14, 2019
Evacuated towns
Here’s a map of the towns that have been evacuated due to flooding. The blue crosses are shelters for displaced individuals. pic.twitter.com/wDvTg3EAnJ— Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) March 14, 2019
Columbus bridge
Ravenna
From the homeland, Muddy Creek on the south edge of Ravenna looking north. Never seen it like that. #newx pic.twitter.com/Bm7AUR3032— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) March 14, 2019
U.S. 81 north of Norfolk
Platte River south of Fremont
Elkhorn at Ewing
Mormon Bridge over Highway 12 at Niobrara swept away
Peak wind gusts around the state
Through 230PM...Peak wind gusts in the last 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/kPJobDLPjU— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 14, 2019
Before and after as dam swept away
Big Blue in Crete
Ice chunks thrown onto road
Received these images from a Brig Gen with the @NENationalGuard taken on a county road near Elba.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Those are ice blocks on the road, brought there by flood waters.
Almost looks otherworldly. Now imagine these flowing in water. Don't drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/NwcIrTVIb5
Fremont flooding
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Hall County roads
Fort Calhoun
North Bend-Platte River
Rescued in boat
Spud Trucking on Elkhorn bridge
Spencer Dam
NDOT yard and buildings swept away on Highway 12
Highway 91 at Lindsay
Creighton bridge damage
Teamwork on display
Teamwork is on full display across eastern Nebraska. #OneTeamOneFight #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/cty9QHvCQZ— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Aerial survey of flood areas
The NSP Aviation Support Division is in the air with #NSP575 to survey flood areas for @NEMAtweets.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Here's the east side of Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/U2KW05Z7O4
Stranded cattle near Fremont
From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb
Historic bridge over Loup destroyed
One tragedy among many: The bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places near Sargent has been destroyed in the flooding on the Middle Loup River.— History Nebraska (@HistoryNebraska) March 15, 2019
It was one of the few remaining steel truss bridges built in Nebraska in the early 1900s. 📸 April Kitt and Josey Wales pic.twitter.com/L65pbdljNw
Milford flooding
Aerial photos from governor's flyover
More photos from Fremont, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Bellwood. pic.twitter.com/5yalLY5kZ7— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 15, 2019
Platte River on U.S. 75
This is the Platte River on Highway 75. Water is now just up to the railroad bridge. If you are in and around this area please get yourself safe. pic.twitter.com/td9Un5ZbUx— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 15, 2019
Highway 14 and 12 junction at Niobrara
Rescue crews unable to reach many
Air rescue near Arlington
.@NENationalGuard performing an air rescue near Arlington.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
These teams have saved dozens of people in the last 24 hours. #heroes #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/JBZ1HRmGsj
Fremont flooding
Hwy 77 in Fremont, some evacuations in the #flooding areas are taking place. #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/bvtMYdosGW— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 15, 2019
North Bend flooding
Current view of Highway 30 #flooding west of North Bend. #nebraskaflooding #NEroads pic.twitter.com/gIEonAIVc8— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 15, 2019
Missouri River from Omaha
Collapsed approach to Stanton bridge
Wahoo to Omaha through Lincoln
Above Arlington
@omaha_scanner above Arlington, NE pic.twitter.com/LM6lkKU0Db— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 15, 2019
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Stranded cattle
North Bend flooding
Genoa bridge
Flooding, 3.15
Highway flooding
Flooded farm
Schuyler flooding
Platte flooding
South of Fullerton
Highway 14 south of Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/zpX0rAEuOi— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Highway 64 west of Valley
Current view of the #flooding over Highway 64 just west of Valley, #Nebraska. #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/kifJjISPSG— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 15, 2019
Highway 92 at Platte Bridge
Highway 79 and North Bend evacuation
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Arlington flooding
Platte River flooding at I-80
Road flooding
CP19031552
Helicopter sandbagging Lincoln water supply
@NENationalGuard Blackhawk conducting sandbag operations this morning. Dropping 1.5T bags to protect @CityOfLincoln wells situated on island in Platte River. pic.twitter.com/iQOOrp5UCE— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
West Center Road washed out by flooding
West Center, section of road washed away. Pic taken Saturday March 16 at 7:15am CST. @omaha_scanner @EnterprisePub @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News @NWSOmaha @FremontTribune pic.twitter.com/Kf1lmVwMOd— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 16, 2019
Video of flooding in the Waterloo area
Flooding near Waterloo this morning. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/3ofBxFOirw— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Overview of flooding in Valley area
Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding this morning in De Witt, Nebraska along the Big Blue River from my drone! March 16, 2019 at 8am Central @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSOmaha @breakingweather @wxnewsdesk @WeatherNation @LiveStormsMedia @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/5w0asMa2EV— Josh Alecci (@AlecciJosh) March 16, 2019
Bellevue rescue
Rescue in Green Acres Community c https://t.co/TYxp2LEnAN— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) March 16, 2019
Flood damage near Niobrara
this is Highway 12, heading west. The next bridge just went away, down river pic.twitter.com/B27TiKpr9P— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019
Governor attends community meeting in Niobrara
.@GovRicketts, @SenSasse, and Senator Tim Gragert address a community meeting at the Niobrara Fire Hall. #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/BX0Tass3UN— NE Governor's Office (@NEGovOffice) March 16, 2019
Flooding on I-29 in Iowa
Here's I-29 at I-680 in western Iowa. This is about three miles east of the Missouri River. pic.twitter.com/1wNcDTNzFo— dragon@tweet-acct:~$ ▌ (@TorinDarkflight) March 16, 2019
Flyover of Spencer Dam
Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/yWHBLVgL7C— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Oakland football field flooded
This is where I played football in high school.— Graham Christensen (@grahamchristen) March 16, 2019
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the people of Oakland, and other underwater rural communities. I have never seen so many NE communities flooded at once in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/QYCUo03i5o
Sandbagging in Fremont
This is one of the locations where the sandbags were going. (Photo courtesy of City of Fremont). Well done! Fremont is amazing! pic.twitter.com/UVNTYIptWA— Fremont Tribune (@FremontTribune) March 16, 2019
Flooding in western Douglas County
Special thanks to the @OmahaPolice and @OPDABLE1 for this critical view of the flooding in western Douglas County. Being able to see a bigger picture of the flooding is key to emergency response and Unified Command planning.#NebraskaFlood #valley #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/Fc7345f5ZH— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 16, 2019
Flooding in Wood River
Video of flooding in Wood River. pic.twitter.com/nKO6x5486x— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 16, 2019
Flyover of Highway 12 west of Niobrara
More video from @GovRicketts' flight today in northern Nebraska.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2019
This is Highway 12 west of Niobrara. You can see where the bridge was and where it is now (a few hundred yards downstream).
Incredible damage to this area. Keep this area in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hfBDOVQPjz
What remains of Spencer Dam
Bridge over Niobrara
Trying to keep floods from reaching Alda
Wood River photos
Water surrounds Weather Service office
You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019
Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5
Nebraska National Guard missions
Here are some photos from March 14 where multiple helicopters and crews conducted extraction and relocation missions of citizens and pets identified as stranded or isolated due to the historic flooding.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 17, 2019
(2/3)#NEGuard | #NEMA | #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Dq1bcnvAxU
Flooding in Fremont
The point-of-view from one Nebraska resident traveling through an inundated neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/rhpXzXhxWD— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 17, 2019
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Nebraska flooding
South side of 228th & Dodge this morning. You can begin to see the damage to the roadway now as the water slowly recedes. #Flood2019 #newx #NebraskaFlood #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/0kOBp4Orwy— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Nemaha County flooding
Nemaha County, NE feeling the effects of broken MO River levees. Nemaha Sheriff and @NEStatePatrol teaming up to respond and protect. pic.twitter.com/1VTTRKXqS9— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
Offutt Air Force Base
This is stunning #AirForce #NebraskaFloods #nebraskaflooding #Nebraska The Air Force's 55th Wing halted efforts to stop the Missouri River from engulfing Offutt Air Force Base overnight Saturday.— Joni Cohen (@JoniCohen1) March 17, 2019
About one-third of the base is now underwater pic.twitter.com/mRoL1VJITl
Help for Fremont
This evening, much needed supplies rolled into Fremont thanks to work from @NEStatePatrol @NENationalGuard @NEMAtweets and our own folks. Communities coming together, neighbors helping neighbors. That’s the Nebraska way. #Flood19 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Ou30ZBAsUy— Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) March 18, 2019
Cat rescue
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Keeping spirits up in Waterloo
Being trapped in their neighborhood, the Riverside Lakes #community near Waterloo came together today to share supplies & keep everyone's spirit up. #Flood2019 #Nebraskaflood #nebraskastrong pic.twitter.com/nRQRAUzvHY— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Dog rescues
We understand how important your pets are.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019
So when troopers come to the rescue, the pets gets rescued too.
(Not pictured: a massive dog who got to ride in the NSP helicopter!)
Great work, troops! pic.twitter.com/ZOJwxV3o3X
Plattsmouth roads
HWY 34 bridge in Plattsmouth. The impacts to transportation in Eastern Nebraska will require a great deal of patience. Thankfully Nebraskans are known for this quality! pic.twitter.com/VoSb9bsbIJ— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
West side of Columbus
Current view west side of Columbus from Highway 30. #Nebraskaflood #NebraskaFlood2019 #newx #Flood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/I7ap1NHF88— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Bellevue flooding update
Save water Ride dirty in Lincoln
Roads in northeast Nebraska
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
Current view south of Columbus on Highway 81 shows the devastation left behind once #Flood waters have begun to recede. It's a sad situation not just affecting humans but all types of life forms. #Flood2019 #NebraskaFlood2019 #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/RClE8n0kNr— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Task Force One
5 days and counting as NE-TF1 continues to assist not only the Nebraska National Guard but local first responders as well from this deadly flood. pic.twitter.com/Wfc0p70ivA— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) March 18, 2019
Elkhorn bridge still impassable
Q St West of the Elkhorn River bridge is impassable. Unified Command continues to asses damage as they attempt to open roads to closed off communities. #NebraskaStrong #NebraskaFlood #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/JfMlRTjjQH— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) March 18, 2019
Unloading in Peru
People in Peru, Nebraska unload water from One Way Church in nearby Plattsmouth. Peru’s water treatment plant was knocked out by flooding on the Missouri River pic.twitter.com/0HQoqLvSwF— Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) March 18, 2019
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
Good Morning America
The rest of the country is watching Nebraska now.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
They're learning about who we are and what we're made of. #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/tVfJPcwH1d
Amphibious help
Today some guys from Florida pulled up at beaver lake NE with their amphibious vehicle to help. pic.twitter.com/3hLAH8yR9w— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 18, 2019
NASA before and after images
Check out these images from @NASA.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Left is from March 2018.
Right is from Saturday.
Troopers have shared images from ground and from the air, but to see if from space is even more eye opening. pic.twitter.com/2pg2zNS6fl
Highway 91
This Highway 91 at the Dodge/Washington County line. pic.twitter.com/ZFqyobYt1O— NSP Troop A (@NSP_TroopA) March 18, 2019
Steinhart Grain Terminal at Nebraska City
Steinhart Grain Nebraska City
Nebraska City flooding
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa
Ashland roads
As the water recedes, people will begin to see why we stress not driving through flood water.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) March 18, 2019
Remember that.#NebraksaFlood2019 #NebraskaWeather #AshlandNebraska#NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/PXYjsEQWcQ
Patrol flight of flooding
Among the many valuable things our NSP pilots do: stream real-time video to @NEMAtweets and the State EOC.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's what it looks like from the flight yesterday in southeast Nebraska up to the Omaha area. The video comes with a road overlay.
More Video: https://t.co/4zQscPl8NG pic.twitter.com/YQd5deV2nU
Offutt flooding
Like large portions of Nebraska, Offutt personnel are battling flood waters which started to creep onto the installation March 15. Get the full story here - https://t.co/o90sNK9o8i pic.twitter.com/9px7LetGJR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) March 17, 2019
SWAT team rescue
This is a pic of one of the countless rescues our SWAT team performed utilizing the @NEStatePatrol Light Armored Vehicle. Thank you to our SWAT team for being available around the clock to assist. #alphaswat #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/nAvjLy5Sud— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Fixing the road
Waterloo damage
More devastating pictures of Dodge Street near Waterloo. But we are Nebraska. We will build back and be better than we were before. Because that’s the Nebraska Way. #flood2019 #Nebraskastrong pic.twitter.com/k20RXHFNjs— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Aid convoy to Fremont
Yesterday, when @HyVee said Fremont was running out of food, @NSP_TroopA and @NENationalGuard led the way.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's the two hour journey in two minutes.
Made possible by @NebraskaDOT, and now thanks to NDOT, there's now a path into Fremont OPEN! #Teamwork #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N0wFgSS9rg
Niobrara ice
Help from Oklahoma
By the numbers
Arlington semi swept into floodwaters
U.S. 34 closed west of Seward
Knox County Highway 14
Flooding in Oakland, Lyons areas
Flooding around Lyons and Oakland, NE. #NEwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/6xXDfYomp9— Eric Anderson (@KD0STS) March 15, 2019
Alda video
Sarpy County flyover
U.S. 77 south from Fremont
Valley roads
