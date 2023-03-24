With the certainty of severe seasonal storms lying not far ahead, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday urged Nebraskans to prepare and plan how they will respond to keep themselves and their families safe.

"Take every severe storm warning seriously," Pillen said.

Determine "what's our plan and practice it so we're ready," he urged during a news conference called to shine a spotlight on what he formally declared to be "Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska" stretching from March 27 to March 31.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 29, the governor said.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, pointed to recent flooding in the state along with wildfires that have erupted more frequently.

It is wise to prepare a kit that includes a flashlight and three days of medication in case weather-related events result in isolation from your home, he said.

Third grade students were recognized during the event for their winning entries in a statewide poster contest highlighting the importance of severe weather awareness.

"Have a plan," Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, urged.

"Always be prepared," said Dawna Whitcomb of Hastings, speaking for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management.