Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday turned the spotlight on mentoring programs for young Nebraskans by announcing that state employees will be allowed to modify their work schedules to participate in volunteer youth mentorship activities and targeting $5 million in the governor's budget to promote recruitment of mentors.

Pillen's targeting of youth mentoring adhered to his ongoing message that "we should never, ever give up on a kid," a theme that also was a factor in leading to his proposal to spread and boost state aid to schools.

Mentoring can "give kids hope," the governor said. "Every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor."

Pillen was joined by his former Nebraska football coach, Tom Osborne, who along with his wife, Nancy, launched the TeamMates Mentoring Program in Lincoln in 1991. The program has since spread statewide.

Osborne said the pandemic and increasing substance abuse challenges have made this "a difficult time for young people."

Providing assistance through mentoring is "an investment in the future," he said.

Mentoring can have "an incredible impact on our kids for years and years," Pillen said.

Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, said the state's 16,000 employees will be able to participate in mentoring activities with modification of work schedules and they potentially represent a volunteer army of "ideal youth mentors."

Representatives of a number of mentoring organizations joined about a dozen state senators at the announcement.

Pillen described Osborne as a mentor to him when he was on the Husker football team and a coach "who didn't give up on me."

Osborne, who said "I used to tell the governor what to do," described Pillen as "a guy who recovered a fumble a long time ago against Oklahoma that kept me employed."

Pillen, then a senior safety, recovered a Sooner fumble on the Husker three-yard-line with less than four minutes left in the game to secure a 17-14 upset victory over top-ranked Oklahoma in 1978.

The governor declared February to be "Nebraska Mentoring Month."

