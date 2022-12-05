Pillen will retain three more Nebraska department leaders

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday he will retain three more state directors.

He plans to keep the directors of the departments of natural resources, health and human services, and banking and finance.

Tom Riley will continue as director of the Department of Natural Resources and will be "a critical leader" in continuing efforts to move the proposed Perkins Canal project along the South Platte River forward, Pillen said in a news release.

"Tom has shown visionary leadership in fighting to preserve and protect our state's most precious resource, our water," the governor-elect said.

Riley has "worked for years with Nebraska stakeholders on the Perkins water project (and) his leadership is vital in bringing this water home to Nebraska," Pillen said.

The canal project would capture and store South Platte River water flowing into the state from Colorado, which Nebraska says it is entitled to under the terms of a century-old interstate compact between the two states.

Riley has served as director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources since 2020.

Dannette R. Smith will continue as the CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, the state's largest agency. She was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in February of 2019.

"She believes in the importance of public service and will continue to make the department more customer-oriented," Pillen said.

Kelly Lammers, who has served as the director of the Department of Banking and Finance since 2020, will also continue in his role. Pillen lauded his efforts to make the department run more like a business.

Pillen has kept other leaders who have served Ricketts, including the state patrol superintendent and directors of the departments of environment and energy, economic development, labor and insurance.

The only new director he's appointed so far is Sherry Vinton, who he chose as his state agriculture director.