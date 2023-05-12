A package of property tax changes worth more than $3 billion over the next six years continued its path through the Legislature Thursday.

Lawmakers advanced LB243 through its second round of debate in a 41-0 vote. The bill needs to make it through one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk, where it is expected to be signed into law.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property tax growth and eliminate almost all community college property taxes.

The package represents the second piece of Pillen’s tax plan. The first piece would cut the state’s top income tax rate by one-third and make other income tax changes.

Proponents say the individual components of the plan are equally necessary, and must work together to bring the full benefits to taxpayers.

"With this bill, we have a whole lot at stake here … they're all tied together," Briese said.

Under LB243, the 5% growth cap would be removed on what is often referred to as the LB1107 program, named for the bill that created it. It provides income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes paid. Current law allows the amount earmarked for the program to grow at the same rate as the assessed valuation of property statewide, but only up to 5%. If the bill passes, the income tax credits could grow more than 5% in years when valuations do as well.

And under an amendment adopted Thursday, an additional $75 million would be added to the program for 2029.

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln raised concerns about the sustainability of the income tax credit plan, referring back to the Legislature's budget debates this week in which lawmakers voted to take about $170 million in dollars previously meant to go into the state's rainy day fund, and use them to cover costs in the general fund.

Dungan said the change indicates that the state budget doesn't have as much money as lawmakers previously thought. He questioned whether removing the 5% cap on the LB1107 program could cause its growth to "snowball," and deplete revenues to a point where the state can't fulfill existing financial obligations.

High revenue projections over the last several years put Nebraska's cash reserve on a path to exceed $2 billion by June 30, 2025, according to October projections. Under the current two-year budget plan that includes tax cuts and spending increases, the reserve would be about $779 million by that point.

Sen. Brad von Gillern of the Omaha area argued the state has so much revenue to work with because it has been collecting too much in taxes. Now, he said, lawmakers have the obligation to give that excess money back to residents.

"Cutting taxes begins with giving back the money that we have," Von Gillern said.

The property tax package would also ratchet up the size of Nebraska’s long-standing property tax credit program, which uses state money to offset a portion of property owners’ bills. LB243 would gradually increase the program from $313 million this year to more than $550 million by tax year 2029, after which the credit program would grow by the same percentage as the assessed valuation of property statewide.

In addition, the package would limit the growth of school revenues to 3%, with some exceptions, with the goal of forcing schools to reduce property taxes when they get more state aid. School districts can override this cap through a 70% vote of the school board, or a 60% vote by the public.

Several lawmakers took issue with this aspect of the plan, arguing it added unnecessary restrictions on local control and would hinder fast-growing districts. Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln said requiring more than a simple majority vote of the public was "anti-democratic."

"You are watering down the power of individual voters," said Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha.

Briese said the amendment would expand the cap for the state's fast-growing school districts at varying levels.

Finally, LB243 would end community colleges’ ability to levy property taxes, except for building needs, starting in 2024. The bill would replace those tax revenues with state aid. State aid to the colleges would increase by 3.5% annually, with additional money available based on enrollment growth. Community colleges could levy property taxes to fill the gap if the state does not meet its funding obligations.

