Pillen's victory may boost Ricketts' political future — but not in a big way

On the heels of a victory by his preferred candidate in Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Gov. Pete Ricketts is throwing his political weight behind another candidate locked in a heated battle for governor — in Georgia.

Ricketts, a two-term Republican governor from a wealthy and influential family, and other leaders in the Republican Governors Association are expected to campaign this month for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Georgia race, much like Nebraska’s primary, puts Ricketts opposite former President Donald Trump, who has backed Kemp’s opponent.

The trip for Ricketts, who has largely focused his political power inside his home state, raises the question: Does the outcome of Nebraska’s primary impact the outgoing governor’s chances of success in a potential bid for higher office?

The short answer: probably not, or at least not by much.

Political observers have speculated about Ricketts’ potential aspirations for months, but he’s largely refrained from discussing his future.

He confirmed to The World-Herald that he does plan on remaining in politics after he leaves the Governor’s Office in January, but he declined to specify what position he plans to pursue.

He said his recent out-of-state travel has been mainly to promote business development for Nebraska. He’ll travel to Dallas this coming week to meet with executives of major companies like PepsiCo to discuss expansion opportunities in Nebraska, he said. The following week, he will visit Las Vegas to promote Nebraska beef. He did not mention Georgia.

Ricketts has also been vocal about national issues, most recently criticizing President Joe Biden’s energy policies as contributing to nationwide inflation. But Ricketts said that’s nothing new: He has consistently used the governor’s “megaphone” to speak about issues he thinks should matter to Nebraskans. The governor became especially vocal last year after Biden took office.

Former Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson said the president’s office is the only elected position he could foresee Ricketts pursuing in the near future, barring any openings in Congress.

A handful of political observers pointed to the U.S. Senate as the most likely and beneficial option for Ricketts.

But that would require either an opening or an intra-party fight. The next potential contest affecting Nebraska would be in 2024 for the seat currently held by Sen. Deb Fischer, who easily won her 2018 reelection bid. Sen. Ben Sasse, also a Republican, handily won reelection in 2020.

“I’m just skeptical that Ricketts has much of a national future,” said John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hibbing said Ricketts looks like other Republicans who support many of Trump’s policies without going all the way in their support for him. Also, Hibbing said, Ricketts is from a small state and isn’t particularly photogenic.

If he does run for president, another former governor, Bob Kerrey, said Ricketts would be a strong candidate in the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

“People in Iowa know who he is,” said Kerrey, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president in 1992.

Even so, Kerrey said he would be surprised if Ricketts won the Republican nomination.

He is notably absent from many lists of potential 2024 presidential contenders, including a poll earlier this year of Conservative Political Action Conference attendees, who overwhelmingly said they would vote for Trump, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Kerrey said Ricketts could stay out of what might be a crowded presidential race and instead look to endorse a candidate in hopes of securing a Cabinet position.

He wouldn’t be the first Nebraska leader in recent memory to hold such a position. Former Gov. Mike Johanns left the governorship early to become secretary of agriculture during the George W. Bush administration. He then ran for a U.S. Senate seat and won.

Nelson, who was governor from 1991 to 1999, had a brief break from elected office before moving on to the U.S. Senate in 2001. Having run for and lost a bid for the Senate in 1996 while governor, Nelson said his reentry into politics was expected.

During his short break, Nelson said, he mainly focused on continuing his law practice, but he still remained engaged publicly.

Ricketts’ post-governor political moves will largely depend on what office he plans to pursue, Kerrey and Nelson said.

“Only he can answer that question,” Nelson said.

Regardless of the office, Ricketts will have to forge a path in a political landscape that is discernibly different from when he was first elected governor in 2014. Trump, who called Ricketts a RINO (Republican In Name Only) the day after Nebraska’s primaries, continues to hold sizable influence over the GOP and its voters.

“I try to focus on things that I can control, and what President Trump says is not one of those,” Ricketts said in response to Trump’s comment.

Daron Shaw, a professor in the government department at the University of Texas at Austin, said Ricketts may have presidential ambitions, but a couple of big questions remain.

One is whether Trump is going to run in 2024. If he doesn’t, Shaw said, he will still loom large — so, the second question concerns a candidate’s identity and where they’d take the party.

“We live in a world where if you’re going to endorse people, if you’re going to support people you think are good for the party, that’s always going to be juxtaposed against what President Trump is doing,” Shaw said.

If Trump continues to fixate on 2020, Hibbing said, many Republicans might decide it’s OK to break with him, as long as they still share policy positions. He sees Ricketts occupying that space.

“I think, increasingly, Republicans are going to be attracted to a lane that is reflecting a lot of Trump’s policy positions but hopefully does not have the baggage that Donald Trump’s personality has,” he said.

There was more to the Nebraska gubernatorial race than its Trump-vs.-Ricketts optics. Among other influential factors, Trump’s pick was embroiled in scandal near the end of the campaign, while big spending and negative advertising also played key roles.

Ricketts’ preferred candidate, hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, won with about 34% of votes in unofficial results. Trump’s preferred candidate, cattle rancher and Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster, got about 30% of the vote. Roughly 26% went to State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who presented himself as a fresh-faced conservative alternative.

Ricketts said the outcome was more an indicator that Nebraska Republicans share Pillen’s conservative values than it was a win over Trump. According to Ricketts, Herbster was just a flawed candidate, from his business’s roots in Missouri to recently reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him — allegations that Herbster has denied.

Hibbing said he doesn’t think the race’s outcome reflected a diminishment of Trump’s influence as much as bad judgment on his part for sticking with a deeply flawed candidate. And Nelson said the results were close enough that they couldn’t act as a reliable indicator of whether Nebraska voters are shifting away from Trump.

Both Nelson and Kerrey said Ricketts’ endorsement of Pillen likely had less to do with Ricketts positioning himself against Trump, and more to do with the fact that Ricketts considered Pillen to be a better candidate.

Ricketts has not been an anti-Trump Republican — far from it. He consistently backed Trump during his presidency and praised the former president for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during a 2020 visit to the White House. The governor was among the Nebraska officials who appeared with Trump at a rally at Eppley Airfield a week before the 2020 election.

The feelings at least appeared to be mutual, with former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski telling The World-Herald in 2019 that Ricketts “has any future he wants.” Ricketts at the time was the chair of the Republican Governors Association. He’s now co-chair.

“If he wanted to go to Washington — which, I don’t know why he would — I’m sure he could do that in either an appointed capacity or some other capacity,” Lewandowski said at the time.

Even when breaking with Trump over the Herbster endorsement, Ricketts noted he was “a champion of President Trump’s conservative leadership and his America First agenda.” And in his endorsement of Herbster, Trump noted that Ricketts had been “terrific.”

Whatever Ricketts’ ambitions, Pillen’s win was better than a loss for the governor and could hypothetically boost his national profile. But it’s a far cry from a fast track to the White House.

“If you’re a governor of a state, you want to be seen as competent,” said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball. “You’ll want to be seen as having your house in order. You know, this probably bodes well for him on that front, that he’s going to get his (preferred) successor likely elected.”

But it’s challenging to rise up from a small state, said Coleman, who pointed to Ricketts’ leadership role in the Republican Governors Association as an indicator that he does have some national prominence already.

Ricketts also has another resource that goes far in politics: money. Federal election filings show Ricketts — a member of the billionaire family that owns the Chicago Cubs — has contributed tens of thousands of dollars in just the first three months of 2022 to candidates and causes in Nebraska and beyond.

He has donated to U.S. Senate candidates in Washington and Nevada and a U.S. House candidate in Arizona. He contributed $50,000 to a super PAC supporting former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign for Senate, and he donated $10,000 to the Illinois Republican Party, according to federal filings.

He also donated to Pillen’s campaign and spent big on third-party advertising attacking opponents in that race.

As for Pillen’s victory, Kerrey doubts it will contribute much to Ricketts’ political future. Ultimately, he said Nebraska’s primary elections don’t matter much to people outside Nebraska, and Ricketts’ own time as governor does a lot more for his political résumé than his endorsement of Pillen.

“No offense to Nebraska, but it wasn’t a race that got a huge amount of national attention,” said Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa.

Hagle, however, said he thinks it’s important that things never got particularly nasty between Ricketts and Trump. The former president — not known for withholding criticism of perceived opponents — notably did not refer to Ricketts during a May 1 rally in Nebraska to support Herbster.

Shaw, the Texas professor, said the win doesn’t do anything to Ricketts’ national profile.

It could give Ricketts an opportunity — if he so chooses — to back candidates outside of Nebraska who he thinks could help form his vision of the Republican Party, Shaw said. He could try to establish credibility as a spokesperson for a particular approach within the party and try to build credentials as a champion for that approach. As a credible spokesperson among elites and important party figures, he could become a credible candidate for higher office.

“In other words … it’s possible that it’s a springboard, but ... a springboard into a fairly small pool,” Shaw said.

World-Herald staff writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.

