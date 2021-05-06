Plan to replace all taxes with consumption tax falls short in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — State lawmakers balked Wednesday at a proposal to scrap Nebraska’s existing taxes and replace them with a first-in-the-nation consumption tax.
Legislative Resolution 11CA, introduced by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, fell two votes short after the first round of debate. The proposed constitutional amendment got 23 votes in support but needed 25 to advance. Nineteen senators voted against the measure, five abstained and two were absent.
Some of those voting for the measure acknowledged that they were “intrigued” by Erdman’s “big vision” but not necessarily convinced that it was the direction Nebraska should go. They argued for debate to continue.
“Let’s look at what could be,” said Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha. “Let’s think outside the box.”
If passed by the Legislature and approved by voters, LR 11CA would eliminate virtually all state and local taxes in Nebraska and instead apply a consumption tax on all services and new goods. The measure would allow local governments to impose their own consumption taxes in addition to the state tax.
Erdman, who introduced the consumption tax idea last year, touted it as a solution to Nebraska’s “high tax” problems. He said people and businesses would be drawn to the state because they would not have to pay income, sales, property or inheritance taxes.
Instead, they would be paying what he called a simple and fair tax that would be based on what they buy.
“With the consumption tax, you can never, ever be overtaxed because you control how much you pay,” he said. “When it’s all done and it’s all put in place, the winners will be the people of Nebraska.”
Opponents focused on the many unknowns of making a wholesale change in taxing, including who would end up as losers under the measure and whether it would produce enough revenue to maintain schools, build roads and take care of other government functions.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, whose election opponent last year supported a consumption tax, said most voters she talked with did not like the idea.
“The vast majority of Nebraskans will pay more,” she said.
Erdman spent much of Wednesday’s debate explaining and answering questions about how the consumption tax would work. He introduced a companion measure, Legislative Bill 133, which provided many of the details that were not included in the constitutional amendment.
LB 133 would set the consumption tax rate at 10.64%, though Erdman said further analysis showed that a 9.8% rate would be sufficient to match the $9.7 billion collected through the taxes that would be eliminated.
He said the consumption tax would be applied to a much broader base than the current sales tax. It would apply to all new goods — but not used ones — and all services. The current excise tax on fuel would remain, however.
People would pay the tax on many items not now covered by the sales tax, such as food, medicine and new homes. They would pay it also on services such as vehicle repair, legal advice and haircuts. But used cars and existing homes would not be taxed.
Businesses would not have to pay taxes on their inputs, such as farm machinery, raw materials or accounting services.
To relieve the tax burden on low-income Nebraskans, all residents would get monthly checks from the government. The amount of the checks would be based on the consumption tax rate and the federal poverty level for each size of family. The checks would go to families no matter their income level.
Local governments would have to submit budget proposals to the state for approval through the Legislature’s budget process. School budgets would go through the State Department of Education.
Erdman’s consumption tax plan is similar to one that has been pushed at the national level since the mid-1990s by the Dallas-based Americans for Fair Taxation. Backers now are turning their sights to the states. Proposals have been introduced in recent years in Alabama, Georgia and Minnesota.
He said he has been working with Arthur Laffer, an economist who was an economic policy adviser to President Ronald Reagan, as well as other national and local economic advisers on crafting the plan.
