Plan to replace all taxes with consumption tax falls short in Nebraska Legislature

He said the consumption tax would be applied to a much broader base than the current sales tax. It would apply to all new goods — but not used ones — and all services. The current excise tax on fuel would remain, however.

People would pay the tax on many items not now covered by the sales tax, such as food, medicine and new homes. They would pay it also on services such as vehicle repair, legal advice and haircuts. But used cars and existing homes would not be taxed.

Businesses would not have to pay taxes on their inputs, such as farm machinery, raw materials or accounting services.

To relieve the tax burden on low-income Nebraskans, all residents would get monthly checks from the government. The amount of the checks would be based on the consumption tax rate and the federal poverty level for each size of family. The checks would go to families no matter their income level.

Local governments would have to submit budget proposals to the state for approval through the Legislature’s budget process. School budgets would go through the State Department of Education.