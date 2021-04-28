Plan to spend $40 million on broadband expansion in Nebraska advances

Sen. Mike Moser, a past mayor of Columbus, also argued against the amendment. He said cities and towns don’t have the expertise to operate broadband services and they would have the same problem as private companies in covering the cost of reaching far-flung residents.

“I just don’t think this is a good solution,” he said. “I don’t see how it’s the panacea for the problem.”

Wayne’s amendment failed with 24 votes against it and 20 in favor. But he promised to bring a more expansive version of the idea during second-round debate.

As advanced, LB 388 would put $20 million a year into grants for projects that increase access to high-speed broadband. It marks the first proposal to use state tax dollars for that purpose.

The grants would prioritize projects in areas with less than 25/3 speeds that have no projects planned or that have projects that will take more than 24 months to complete. Areas with less than 100/20 speeds would be a lower priority.