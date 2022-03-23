Planned Parenthood group covering Nebraska and Iowa gets $20 million gift

Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, has received $20 million from MacKenzie Scott, part of the $275 million the philanthropist and author is giving to Planned Parenthood and its 21 affiliates.

The gift to Planned Parenthood North Central States, which also includes Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, is the largest one-time donation in the affiliate's history.

The donation will pay for sexual and reproductive health care, comprehensive sex education and advocacy in the five-state region.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, also announced this week that she was donating $11 million to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. The donation is part of the $436 million that she is giving to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates.

Andi Curry Grubb, Nebraska executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said organization leaders are exploring ideas for innovating how health care is delivered and will identify more specific strategies this spring and summer before they are adopted.

The North Central States affiliate operates 28 health centers and a telehealth program in the five-state region, serving more than 100,000 patients a year.

Organization officials noted that the gift comes at a critical time for abortion access. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release a decision this summer on a case challenging Roe v. Wade, the decision that established the right to abortion.

